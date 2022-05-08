Economic strength is forcing the Fed to get more aggressive

Sam Ro
·Contributor
·8 min read

On Tuesday, we learned U.S. employers had a record 11.5 million job openings as of March. That’s arguably the clearest sign that the economy is booming, as hiring workers isn’t cheap and most employers would only do it if they didn’t already have the staff to keep up with demand.

Currently, there are just 5.9 million people who are unemployed. In other words, there are nearly two job openings per unemployed person. The mismatch means that workers have a lot of options, which means they have a lot of leverage to ask for more pay. Indeed, employers are paying up at a historic rate.

But booming demand, record job openings, and higher wages… are bad?

The Federal Reserve and many in the economics profession are not putting it so bluntly. But that’s effectively their message.

The state of play: Demand for goods and services has been significantly outpacing supply,1 which has been sending inflation to decades-high rates. This is partly due to the fact that higher wages mean higher costs for businesses, many of which have been raising prices to preserve profitability. Ironically, these higher wages have helped bolster the already-strong finances of consumers, who are willingly paying up and thereby essentially enabling businesses to keep raising prices.

It’s important to add that this booming demand has been bolstered by job creation (i.e., a phenomenon where someone goes from earning nothing to earning something). In fact, the U.S. has created a whopping 2.1 million jobs in 2022 so far.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics has a metric called the index of aggregate weekly payrolls, which is the product of jobs, wages, and hours worked. It’s a rough proxy for the total nominal spending capacity of the workforce. This metric was up 10% year-over-year in April and has been above 9.5% since April 2021. Before the pandemic, it was trending at around 5%.

This combination of job growth and wage growth has only been exacerbating the inflation problem.

And so the best solution, at this point, seems to be to tighten monetary policy so that financial conditions become a little more challenging, which should cause demand to cool, which in turn should alleviate some of these persistent inflationary pressures.

In other words, the Fed is working to take the legs out of some of the good news coming from the economy because that good news is actually bad.2

The Fed moves to trim ‘excess demand’ 🦅

In a widely-anticipated move, the Fed raised short-term interest rates on Wednesday by 50 basis points to a range of 0.75% to 1.00%. It was the largest increase the central bank made in a single announcement since May 2000.

Furthermore, Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled the Federal Open Market Committee’s (i.e., the Fed’s committee that sets monetary policy) intention to keep hiking rates at an aggressive pace.

“Assuming that economic and financial conditions evolve in line with expectations, there is a broad sense on the Committee that additional 50 basis point increases should be on the table at the next couple of meetings,” Powell said. “Our overarching focus is using our tools to bring inflation back down to our 2% goal.“

To be clear, the Fed isn’t trying to force the economy into a recession. Rather, it’s trying to get the excess demand — as reflected by there being more job openings than unemployed — more in line with supply.

“There's a lot of excess demand,” Powell said.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell (Getty Images)
Fed Chair Jerome Powell (Getty Images)

Currently, there are massive economic tailwinds, including excess consumer savings and booming capex orders, that should propel economic growth for months, if not years. And so there’s room for the economy to let off some pent-up pressure from demand without going into recession.

Here’s more from Powell’s press conference on Wednesday (with relevant links added):

…I would say I think we have a good chance to have a soft or softish landing or outcome, if you will. I'll give you a couple of reasons for that. One is households and businesses are in very strong financial shape. You're looking at, you know, excess savings on balance sheets, excess in the sense that they're substantially larger than the prior trend. Businesses are in good financial shape. The labor market is, as I mentioned, very, very strong. And so it doesn't seem to be anywhere close to a downturn. Therefore the economy is strong, and is well positioned to handle tighter monetary policy.

It’d be a far more risky situation if consumer and business finances were stretched in addition to there being no excess demand. But that’s not the case right now.

And so, while some economists are saying that the risk of recession is rising, most don’t have it as their base-case scenario for the near future.

Is it bad news for stocks? Not necessarily.

When the Fed decides it’s time to cool the economy, it does so by trying to tighten financial conditions, which means the cost of financing stuff is going up. Generally speaking, this means some combination of higher interest rates, lower stock market valuations, a stronger dollar, and tighter lending standards.

Does this mean stocks are doomed to fall?

Well, a hawkish Fed is certainly a risk to stocks. But nothing is ever certain when it comes to predicting the outlook for stock prices.

First of all, history says stocks usually rise when the Fed is tightening monetary policy. It makes sense when you remember that the Fed tightens monetary policy when it believes the economy has some momentum.

Nevertheless, the prospect for higher interest rates is definitely a concern. Most stock market experts, like billionaire Warren Buffett, generally agree that higher interest rates are bearish for valuations, like the next 12-month (NTM) P/E ratio.

But the key word is “valuations,” not stocks. Stock prices do not need to fall to bring valuations down as long as expectations for earnings are going up. And expectations for earnings have been going up. And indeed, valuations have been falling for months.

The chart below from Credit Suisse’s Jonathan Golub captures this dynamic. As you can see, the NTM P/E has been trending lower since late 2020. However, stock prices have mostly been on the rise during this period. Even with the recent market correction, the S&P 500 today is higher than it was when valuations started to fall. Why? Because, the next 12 month’s worth of earnings have essentially only been going up.

To be clear, there’s no guarantee that stocks won’t keep falling from their January highs. And it’s certainly a possibility that future earnings growth could turn negative if the business environment deteriorates.

But for now, the outlook for earnings continues to be remarkably resilient, and that could provide some support for stock prices, which are currently experience a pretty typical sell-off.3

More from TKer:

Rearview 🪞

📉📈📉📈 Stocks go haywire: The S&P 500 declined by just 0.20% to round out an incredibly volatile week. On Wednesday, the S&P surged 2.99% in what was the index’s biggest one-day rally since May 18, 2020. The next day, it plummeted 3.56% in what was the index’s second worst day of the year.

(Source: <a href="https://twitter.com/JillMislinski/status/1522714967023095809" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:@JillMislinski" class="link ">@JillMislinski</a>)
(Source: @JillMislinski)

The S&P is currently down 14.4% from its January 4 intraday high of 4,818. For more on market volatility, read this, this and this.

💼 Job creation: U.S. employers added a healthy 428,000 jobs in April, according to BLS data released Friday. This was significantly higher than the 380,000 jobs that economists expected. The unemployment rate stood at 3.6%. For more on the state of the labor market, read this.

📊 Services activity growth cools: According to survey data collected by the Institute of Supply Management, services sector activity decelerated in April. From Anthony Nieves, chair of the ISM Services Business Survey Committee: “Growth continues for the services sector, which has expanded for all but two of the last 147 months. There was a pullback in the composite index, mostly due to the restricted labor pool and the slowing of new orders growth. Business activity remains strong; however, high inflation, capacity constraints and logistical challenges are impediments, and the Russia-Ukraine war continues to affect material costs, most notably of fuel and chemicals.”

Up the road 🛣

There’s no bigger story in the economy right now than the direction of inflation. So all eyes will be on the April consumer price index (CPI) report, which gets released on Wednesday morning. Economists estimate that CPI was up 8.1% year-over-year during the month, which would be a deceleration from March’s 8.5% print. Excluding food and energy prices, core CPI is estimated to have increased by 6.1%, down from 6.5% in March.

Check out the calendar below from The Transcript with some of the big names announcing their quarterly financial results this week.

1. We’re not going to get into all of the nuances of supply chain issues here (e.g., how labor shortages in the U.S., COVID-related lockdowns in China, and the war in Ukraine are disrupting manufacturing and trade). However, we know supply chain issues persist as reflected by persistently slow suppliers’ delivery times.

2. For those of you new to TKer, I’ve written a bit about how good economic news has been “bad” news. You can read more about it here, here, here, and here.

3. Investing in stocks is not easy. It means having to cope with a lot of short-term volatility as you wait for those long-term gains. Everyone’s welcome to try to time the market and sell and buy in an effort to minimize those short-term losses. But of course, the risk is missing out on those big rallies that occur during volatile periods, which can do irreversible damage to long-term returns. (Read more here, here and here.) Remember, there’s an entire industry of professionals aiming to beat the market. Few are able to outperform in any given year, and of those outperformers, few are able to continue that performance year in and year out.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The ‘three key myths’ surrounding working moms, according to a gender economist

    Women have been gradually filtering back into the workforce since the precipitous drop at the beginning of the pandemic, though the recovery still has a long way to go.

  • Elon Musk's vision for Twitter and the First Amendment: 'What should be done?’

    Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's pending bid to privatize Twitter (TWTR) — one of social media’s most controversial forums — presents the issue of First Amendment protections in the internet era in a new way.

  • Some good news for supply chains: 'Fluidity has improved,' BofA finds

    Trucking demand seems to be decreasing: Shippers' outlook on rates, capacity, and inventory levels are reaching levels not seen since the summer of 2020, when the pandemic lockdowns sent freight volumes downward.

  • Shopify president: ‘The future of retail is not just online’

    Shopify President Harley Finkelstein joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down the company's Q1 earnings miss, its purchase of fulfillment center distributors like Deliverr, and the outlook of retail and digital sales.

  • EU edges towards oil sanctions on Russia, no deal yet

    European Union governments moved closer on Sunday to agreeing tough sanctions against Russia that include a ban on buying Russian oil, but scheduled more talks for Monday to work out how to ensure countries most dependent on Russian energy can cope. Ambassadors of the 27 EU countries have been meeting daily to discuss details of the sixth sanctions package targeting Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine since the European Commission announced proposals for it on May 4. "The Council (of EU governments) is united on the need to adopt a 6th sanctions package," the French presidency of the EU and the Commission said in a statement.

  • Peter Schiff says overpriced tech stocks are ‘going to collapse’ as air comes out of that bubble — here are the top 5 bets he’s making instead

    Schiff called the 2008 mortgage bubble. And he’s sounding the alarm again.

  • Should I Sell My Stocks Now?

    A stock market crash and big losses for former high flyers has some people questioning their investments.

  • This Stock Market Feels Like a Bear. Why There Could Be More Downside Ahead.

    The is already in a bear market, and the is likely to do the same, even if it hasn’t met the precise definition of a 20% drop just yet. DeBusschere’s conclusion: “Nobody believes what Powell said Wednesday.”

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Correction Extends Losses; Why Apple Is An 'Absolute Loser'

    The market correction suffered a violent sell-off late in the week. Apple is a relative winner but an absolute loser.

  • Vedanta offers Zambia investment commitments if handed back KCM

    Vedanta Resources has offered to step up investment in Zambia's Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) and implement several social responsibility programmes if it resumes control of the local firm, a company letter sent to the government showed. Zambia's previous government put KCM into the hands of liquidator Milingo Lungu in May 2019, triggering an ongoing legal dispute with Vedanta Resources, KCM's parent company.

  • Hungary Continues to Block EU Oil Sanctions Against Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Hungary continued to block a European Union proposal that would ban Russian oil imports, holding up the bloc’s entire package of sanctions meant to target President Vladimir Putin over his war in Ukraine, according to people familiar with the talks. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneAbortion-Rights Protest Targets Homes of Kavanaugh, RobertsRussia Can’t Shake Default Risk After Last-Minute Bond PaymentChina Premier Warns of ‘Gr

  • Ukraine Latest: G-7 Leaders to Pledge Russian Oil Import Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneAbortion-Rights Protest Targets Homes of Kavanaugh, RobertsRussia Can’t Shake Default Risk After Last-Minute Bond PaymentChina Premier Warns of ‘Grave’ Jobs Situation as Lockdowns WeighHeirs of Hitler’s Billionaires Need to Reckon With the PastLeaders of the Group of Seven countries will pledge to ban the import of Russian oil, according to a draft memo. Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba s

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks close rollercoaster week lower as technology shares lag

    U.S. stock futures opened little changed Thursday evening after a sharp sell-off on Wall Street, as concerns over the Federal Reserve's ability to bring down inflation while maintaining solid economic activity resurged.

  • Crypto Prices Slump Over the Weekend

    The cryptocurrency market is mirroring the slide of the broader stock market, with bitcoin’s price almost half its all-time high in November.

  • Shaftesbury, Capco Discuss Merger to Create London-Focused REIT

    (Bloomberg) -- Shaftesbury Plc and Capital & Counties Properties Plc are in advanced talks to create a real estate group with assets in some of London’s hottest spots, including Covent Garden and Chinatown.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneAbortion-Rights Protest Targets Homes of Kavanaugh, RobertsRussia Can’t Shake Default Risk After Last-Minute Bond PaymentChina Premier Warns of ‘Grave’ Jobs Situation as Lockdowns WeighHeirs of Hitler’s Bil

  • Terra (LUNA) Feels the Force of a Bitcoin Slide to sub-$35,000

    Terra (LUNA) tests support early, with TerraUSD (UST) at sub-$1, Bitcoin (BTC) at sub-$35,000, and a sharp fall in Terra’s total value locked weighing.

  • Financial advisor explains significance of ‘short duration’ in the markets right now

    Eric Diton, The Wealth Alliance President and Managing Director, and Jay Hatfield, InfraCap Founder and CEO, join Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the stock sell-off, short-duration asset classes, and emerging markets.

  • Robinhood Goes All Out to Stop Bleeding

    The past few months have looked like an endless ordeal for Robinhood shareholders. Shares of the brokerage app that wanted to democratize finance are in free fall. Robinhood stock made its IPO at $38 last July.

  • Fed hawks Waller, Bullard push back on 'behind the curve' view

    (Reuters) -Two of the Federal Reserve's most outspoken policy hawks on Friday pushed back on the view that the U.S. central bank missed the boat on the fight against high inflation, citing a tightening of financial conditions that began well before the Fed began raising interest rates in March. "How far behind the curve could we have possibly been in terms of time if, using forward guidance, one views rate hikes effectively beginning in September 2021?" Fed Governor Christopher Waller said, noting that yields on the two-year Treasury note rose last fall as the Fed began to signal the end of its super-easy policy. Speaking at the same Stanford University conference, titled "How monetary policy got behind the curve," St. Louis Fed President James Bullard argued that the Fed is "not as far behind the curve as you might have thought."

  • Is Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)'s (NYSE:HOMB) Shareholder Ownership Skewed Towards Insiders?

    A look at the shareholders of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB ) can tell us which group is most...