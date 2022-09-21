Good news: Kid stuns college football team when he drops down to some one-armed push-ups

Noah Hall is one sports-obsessed eight-year-old. He gets it from his dad. In fact, the two of them set up not one, but two TVs side by side every Sunday so they can watch NASCAR and NFL simultaneously in their North Carolina home. But above all else, Noah loves the Pittsburgh Steelers.

So naturally, when Noah was given the chance to have his sports dreams come true, he wanted to spend time with his favorite team! But before he could even get to the main event, the group that fulfilled Noah’s wish, Dream On 3, had some more surprises in store for him.

He first got to spend time with the University of North Carolina at Charlotte 49ers college football team. Noah was just six when this happened and at first he seemed a bit shy. But when one of the players suggested he join him in some push-ups, Noah didn’t just comply—he dominated!

Watch above to see Noah surprise everyone when he drops to the ground for some impressive one-armed push-ups!

Later Noah and his family were flown to Pittsburgh to spend time with Steelers' coach Mike Tomlin and the team, plus a weekend full of activities.

Noah Hall gets in the huddle with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Catch up with Noah: See how the 8-year-old is doing two years later

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Watch this timid kid shock college football players with his strength