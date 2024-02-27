Good news for local ski resorts: Heavy snow falls in the Cascades

Heavy mountain snow has fallen in the Cascades which is good news for Western Washington’s local ski resorts.

Steven’s Pass has reported receiving more than a foot of snow since 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning and more is on the way.

The director of ski patrol at Steven’s said before the storm they reported about 80 inches at its Brooks study plot and roughly 50 or so inches at the base study plot.

That’s less than ideal for this time of year but this storm is bringing much-needed snow.

Before this storm, Angela Seidling said they were worried they could have to stop operations earlier than planned because of a lack of snowfall.

“Normally we don’t have to be concerned about running out of snow by the middle of April when we’re getting to the end of the season,” she said. “But a few weeks ago it was all of a sudden feeling kind of questionable whether our snowpack would even survive our planned operating season—at this point with this stormy forecast this week that gives us the confidence that we should be just fine.”

Seidling said with all the new snow, there are more risks for avalanches to happen. That’s why she and her team along with mountain crews go out early in the morning to trigger avalanches.

She said Steven’s has 220 avalanche paths.

“We actually go out on the mountain with explosives and use explosives to start avalanches and then also do some ski cutting to start avalanches so our whole goal is to go out early and create the avalanches and make them happen so when everyone gets here to show up and have a good time they don’t have to think about that,” she said.