Good News: "I love you" are some of the first words this woman hears
Among the first words Andrea Diaz of Jackson, Mississippi heard after getting cochlear implants was a marriage proposal from boyfriend, Kevin Peakman.
"It is just so charming and beautiful and unique," Giada De Laurentiis said of her artificial tree
President Joe Biden has signed the Respect for Marriage Act, which recognized same-sex and interracial marriage nationwide.
After holding on to the title for a little more than a year, Elon Musk is no longer the richest person in the world. Find out who took the top spot of billionaire rankings below.
House Republicans led by Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas, are warning three major NGOs that they should preserve documents related to their operations at the southern border.
“I’ve really, thoroughly enjoyed my time here. I would love to do it again.”
This Long Island family's cat had been missing for four days when they heard the doorbell ring. Lo and behold, it was their cat, Lily, who had rung the doorbell.
Club Q shooting survivor Michael Anderson joins ABC News Live after testifying before the House Oversight Committee about the November shooting that left five people dead.
A Good Person, written and directed by Zach Braff, also stars Morgan Freeman and Molly Shannon
A look at updated top 10 quarterback rankings for the 2023 NFL draft.
Local reaction to Respect For Marriage Act
The first photos from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope have been released. Here's everything you need to know about space's hottest new photographer.
The Knights averaged 34.4 points, 480.6 total yards and 236.1 rushing yards in Lindsey's lone season on staff.
Cher said that her mother, Georgia Holt — who died at age 96 — "coded on [the] way to" the hospital
The Fed raised interest rates by 0.50 percentage point, down from its 0.75-point hikes the last four times. But people will find little comfort in it.
Kylian Mbappe attended to a fan who was apparently struck by a stray practice ball ahead of the World Cup semifinal match between France and Morocco on Wednesday. Mbappe was seen checking on the welfare of the France supporter, who appeared to be dazed, after the incident at Al Bayt Stadium. It is not clear if Mbappe was the one who hit the errant shot into the stands, but he quickly went over to check on the man, who was also being helped by fellow fans.
Be careful walking around in the dark because ouch.
UCF offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Chip Lindsey was announced as the new offensive coordinator at the University of North Carolina on Thursday. Lindsey was hired last December after former UCF co-offensive coordinator GJ Kinne became the head coach at Incarnate Word. Lindsey previously worked with UCF coach Gus Malzahn twice at Auburn. Although Lindsey served as the offensive ...
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is demanding records from Big Tech companies on the censorship of conservative speech and “collusion” with the Biden administration to stifle certain viewpoints.
‘I want to have the ability to retire, something my generation has often given up on. I want financial wisdom and skill, but I have no idea whom to ask.’