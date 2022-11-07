Good news: Pilot gives a major shoutout to his parents who helped his dream come true
Captain Peter Cappio surprises his parents on a flight to Florida by thanking them on the PA system for supporting his dream of being an airline pilot
Captain Peter Cappio surprises his parents on a flight to Florida by thanking them on the PA system for supporting his dream of being an airline pilot
Gilbert Burns wasted no time responding to Neil Magny's callout at UFC Fight Night 214.
A high-protein diet helps with maintaining muscle and losing fat, but it's important to eat a variety of foods for recovery and general health too, dietitian Emily Werner said.
The younger Mr Trump accused Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman, who is currently alive, of being ‘brain-dead’
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don shares his lineup advice for every game on the Week 9 slate.
Tory MPs who want the emissions goal rethought are pushing for more UK oil and gas production.
Californians could soon make it a requirement for medical staff to watch while dialysis patients are being treated.
A federal court ruled in favor of the US pageant on Wednesday. The organization will be allowed to limit contestants to "natural-born female."
Simpson appeared to be responding to a deluge of comments on a recent Instagram post suggesting she was unwell
Colin Mochrie shared the news Friday on Twitter that the upcoming 12th season will be the last for the CW's revival of Whose Line Is It Anyway?
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) -Italy's new right-wing government remains committed to decarbonisation in line with the Paris climate agreement, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told the COP27 summit on Monday. Signatories to the 2015 Paris Agreement had pledged to achieve a long-term goal of keeping global temperatures from rising by more than 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, the threshold beyond which scientists say climate change risks spinning out of control. "Despite a very complex international scenario, already affected by the pandemic and further disrupted by the Russian aggression against Ukraine, Italy remains strongly committed to pursuing its decarbonization pathway in full compliance with the goals of the Paris agreement," Meloni said.
Highlighting findings of the firm's investigation to date, Medibank confirmed that name, date of birth, address, phone number, and email addresses for around 9.7 million current and former customers were accessed in the data theft. Cyber security issues in Australia have seen a sharp rise in recent times, with a government report suggesting there is one attack every seven minutes.
A judge on Monday agreed to extend the deadline to return absentee ballots for voters in a suburban Atlanta county who didn't receive their ballots because election officials failed to mail them. County elections director Janine Eveler wrote in an email to the county election board that because of staff error, ballots were never created nor sent on two days last month, the lawsuit says. “We know it wasn’t the voters’ fault, we know it wasn’t the post office’s fault,” said Daniel White, an attorney for the elections office, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The agent recognized Quashon Burton because of a distinctive "H" tattoo on his neck, the Orange County Sheriff's Office told ABC News.
The Prime Video fantasy series' finale will launch Feb. 17, 2023
A new report by Rusi warns Western nations to increase their supply of air defences to Ukraine.
The show is at its best when the hosts focus on Los Angeles-area politics. When they try to swing national, it's just like any other right-wing babblefest.
Elon Musk's Starlink dish has attracted the attention of all sorts of animals, including bobcats, bears, and cats, users' photos show.
Four areas in Louisiana and two in Texas should be protected as critical habitat for a rare snake that eats pocket gophers and takes over the rodents' burrows, the federal government says. Louisiana pinesnakes, which produce the largest eggs and hatchlings of any U.S. snake, have been protected as threatened since 2018. National forests cover most of four areas that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has proposed as critical habitat.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday there are at least three remaining bidders for Citi's local retail arm Banamex. Speaking at a regular news conference, Lopez Obrador said a buyer could be determined before the year ends. "There are three or four... three candidates to buy the bank," he said without giving names of the bidders.
In late 2016, to avoid racking up fines for burning too much natural gas, Mexico's state oil company Pemex struck a deal with the regulator to invest over $3 billion to fix its flaring problem at its most productive set of oil fields. But five years on, the little-publicized project has been abandoned, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the matter, and the environmental toll at the Ku-Maloob-Zaap offshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico continues to rise. The broken commitment, which has not previously been reported, highlights the struggles of Mexico's oil regulator to rein in Pemex, a powerful state monopoly that is always closely connected to the government.