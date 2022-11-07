Good news: Pilot gives a major shoutout to his parents who helped his dream come true

Reuters

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) -Italy's new right-wing government remains committed to decarbonisation in line with the Paris climate agreement, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told the COP27 summit on Monday. Signatories to the 2015 Paris Agreement had pledged to achieve a long-term goal of keeping global temperatures from rising by more than 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, the threshold beyond which scientists say climate change risks spinning out of control. "Despite a very complex international scenario, already affected by the pandemic and further disrupted by the Russian aggression against Ukraine, Italy remains strongly committed to pursuing its decarbonization pathway in full compliance with the goals of the Paris agreement," Meloni said.