Good news: Player gets locker room surprise from Army brother

Private 2nd Class Joshua Hamby returned home to a leap of joy from his little brother Jayson.
Pittsburgh's Brother's Brother Foundation is working to send water to Jackson, Mississippi.
Serena Williams celebrated a win in the second round of the U.S. Open, which happened to coincide with her five-year-old daughter's birthday.
Including Ben's recycled (but still sweet) wedding speech line.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in Georgia just over a week ago, and soon after a clip from the reception was posted on TMZ, angering J.Lo.
Jennifer Lopez shared some of the special words that Ben incorporated into his wedding reception speech. And learn what Ben said about the heartwarming surprise that J.Lo worked into their ceremony.
Hello, Scorpio! Your tarotscope is here to help you live your best life in 2022.
After one of the greatest careers in tennis history, Serena Williams looks ahead to the fourth round of the U.S. Open.
District Attorney Michael O’Keefe says police received a 911 call just before 3:00 a.m. Friday to respond to 66 Murray Way.
In a world where politicians use mental health as mere talking points when discussing gun violence and suicide rates, Steve Buscemi’s “The Listener” addresses the crisis head-on. Written by Alessandro Camon, the Oscar-nominated scribe of “The Messenger” (2009), the film follows a helpline volunteer named Beth, played by Tessa Thompson, who is an integral part […]
What do you do when you’ve already got two perfect pieces to a puzzle and you still need to build out the rest of the puzzle? That’s the predicament that director Todd Phillips is in with his Joker sequel, Joker: Folie À Deux, now that he has Joaquin Phoenix as the Clown Prince Of Crime and Lady Gaga as… an unnamed love interest who will probably be based on Harley Quinn even if she’s not literally Harley Quinn. The movie is supposedly a musical, so Phillips could just put the two of them in fro
Regarding recent Russian comments about “threats” to its “peacekeepers” in Transnistria, Moldovan President Maia Sandu has again said Chisinau will accept “only a peaceful solution to the conflict.
When the blaze broke out Tuesday at a house in Lake City, Florida, an Amazon driver was quick to alert authorities.
Is there anything better on a hot day than a glass of ice cold lemonade? We don’t think so, but we have to admit to being seriously disappointed by most pre-made lemonades on the market. They’re either too sweet, too watery, or are missing that fresh flavor that only comes from using fresh juice. So […]
The pair can't stop wearing this closet staple.
Elle Fanning and her boyfriend of four years, Max Minghella, have kept their romance private—but their history is robust and still ongoing as of August 30, 2022. Here, what to know about their history.
Albert Pujols hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 13th inning, Lars Nootbaar added a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals twice used five-man infields to stop the Cincinnati Reds and pull out a 5-3 win on Wednesday night. In his final game in Cincinnati, Pujols shook off going hitless in five at-bats to deliver against Chase Anderson (0-2), driving in automatic runner Paul Goldschmidt with one out. “I know he enjoyed it,” St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said of Pujols, who plans to retire after the season.
Opinion: Being the "indispensable nation" for weapons shipments means overlooking all the times when these shipments came back to haunt us.
“Easiest rescue ever,” she told Ohio officers.