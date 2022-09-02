Good news: Player gets locker room surprise from Army brother

The AV Club

What do you do when you’ve already got two perfect pieces to a puzzle and you still need to build out the rest of the puzzle? That’s the predicament that director Todd Phillips is in with his Joker sequel, Joker: Folie À Deux, now that he has Joaquin Phoenix as the Clown Prince Of Crime and Lady Gaga as… an unnamed love interest who will probably be based on Harley Quinn even if she’s not literally Harley Quinn. The movie is supposedly a musical, so Phillips could just put the two of them in fro