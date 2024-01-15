‘Good news’ regarding air defenses, missiles, drones, and ammunition is on the way — Zelenskyy

Good news is on the way regarding the strengthening of Ukrainian air defense, and Ukraine can expect to see more drones, missiles, and electronic warfare (EW) equipment, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address on Jan. 14.

"Good news about air defense will be heard soon: more drones, along with both missiles and EWs are coming,” Zelenskyy said. “We didn’t forget anything."

Zelenskyy also announced an increase in Ukrainian artillery production. The first weeks of the year generally strengthened Ukrainian defense with new support packages and agreements with partners, especially regarding the joint production of weapons, he added.

“Ukraine needs additional air defense systems, missiles for them, as well as EWs, projectiles and drones as a priority”, Zelenskyy stated on Jan. 4.

British PM Rishi Sunak arrived in Kyiv on Jan. 12 and announced 2.5 billion pounds ($3.185 billion USD) of military aid to Ukraine. The aid package includes anti-tank weapons, missiles, hundreds of thousands of new artillery shells, and training for thousands of Ukrainian soldiers.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine