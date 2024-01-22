Good news for rent costs in Cincinnati and more here are today's top stories | Daily Briefing

The Tapestry Ridge luxury apartments added 267 new units to the Cincinnati metro area in 2023 on the former site of Northern Kentucky University's Covington campus.

Hi. I’m Randy Tucker. I cover residential real estate for The Enquirer, and I’ve become keenly aware of how burdensome local rents can be, especially for renters at the lower end of the income spectrum.

Many renters are still spending more than they can comfortably afford on housing in the Cincinnati area. But the market, at least temporarily, has stopped pummeling renters with massive rent hikes. While rents are still rising in the Cincinnati area, they’re rising at a much slower rate than in previous years. And the pace of rent increases is expected to continue to slow through 2024.

Experts attribute the trend to thousands of new rental units coming online in recent years. The Cincinnati area has added an average of about 2,500 new rental units a year over the past two years, with about the same number in the pipeline this year. That has given renters more options and forced some landlords to lower asking prices and even offer move-in incentives to compete for tenants.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Good news for rent costs in Cincinnati and more | Daily Briefing