Good news for Sebring voters: No local tax issues on March ballot

SEBRING − Voters will get a break in the March primary election after Sebring Village Council decided Monday to push three local tax issues off until at least November.

Sebring Village voters rejected a tax issue for police funding and two levies for the park system on Nov. 7. The move means local voters won't have to decide any local tax issues on March 19.

Two of the tax levies that Village Council nixed were the same ones that failed last month.

"I feel that the voters made their choices clear and we have to respect that at this time," Councilwoman Samantha Phillips said. "I would be open to those specific departments requesting levies on a future ballot once they've regrouped and strategized a better way to express their need for them."

Councilman Marvin Aberegg II agreed.

"We don't think it's fair to put through a primary when voter turnout is low. The whole town will be able to vote on that (in the general election)," he said. "We also have (retirement center) Copeland Oaks. They all vote and they don't pay for levies, so levies always pass there. That circumvents the will of the town."

The proposals were an additional 2-mill tax levy for the police; an additional 2-mill levy for the parks; and a 1-mill renewal levy for the parks. Similar requests for additional taxes were rejected last month.

"Unfortunately, they lost," Aberegg said.

