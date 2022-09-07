Good news: UPS driver's unscheduled stop caught on camera
A UPS driver surprises a young boy by joining him for a game of basketball on his driveway
Bloomington South grad Dasan McCullough played almost every defensive position in high school and made an impact at several in his first IU game.
After getting a sore throat, country singer Luke Combs went on stage and apologized to fans, while giving them a full refund and a free show.
In a key U.S. Senate race in Utah, a former Republican turned independent candidate, Evan McMullin, is taking on the Republican incumbent Senator Mike Lee in November. McMullin joins "Red and Blue" to discuss his campaign.
The district will assign 10 additional school resource officers as well as 33 Texas Department of Public Safety officers to the new campus.
No Tyreek Hill, no problem for Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes at Arizona. Meanwhile, Jonathan Taylor, Cooper Kupp, Mark Andrews top their positions.
STORY: Trade numbers raised fresh worries for China’s economy on Wednesday (September 6). Exports and imports both lost momentum in August. They took a hit as soaring inflation hit overseas demand, while fresh lockdowns and heatwaves disrupted production at home. Exports rose 7.1% from a year earlier - a big tumble from the 18% gain in July, and way below analyst forecasts. Imports eked out a gain of just 0.3% - also well below forecasts. The disappointing numbers rattled global markets, and sent China’s yuan currency sharply lower. Economists say it all adds to signs of waning global demand. Falling prices for sea freight had already pointed to a slowdown in shipments to Europe and the U.S. Cars were one of the few bright spots in August. Auto exports were up by almost a half on the year, boosted by demand for new energy vehicles. Even so, Chinese policymakers face mounting pressure to shore up the country’s flagging economy. Earlier this week, Beijing signalled that it was ready to take action, with data all pointing to a drop in growth momentum.
The 21-year-old died at the scene of the late-night crash, officials said.
NFC SOUTH ATLANTA FALCONS
Elsa Avila slid to her phone, terrified as she held the bleeding side of her abdomen and tried to stay calm for her students. In a text to her family that she meant to send to fellow Uvalde teachers, she wrote: “I’m shot.” For the first time in 30 years, Avila will not be going back to school as classes resume Tuesday in the small, southwest Texas city.
The wedding of an Indian man and a Scottish woman went viral on TikTok for its unique musical medley of both cultural backgrounds. In a video posted to TikTok on Aug. 25, the couple can be seen entering their wedding reception venue with a band of men playing traditional Indian drums and a Scottish bagpipe. Two men wearing traditional Indian clothing can be seen carrying and playing two-headed hand drums that appear to be dholaks, which are traditional Indian percussion instruments.
A group of South Carolina senators voted Tuesday to remove exceptions for rape and incest from a proposed abortion ban with Democrats choosing not to vote in what appeared to be a strategy to try to prevent the bill from passing through the Legislature.
ICE and the DOJ announced the sentencing of a Honduras national for multiple violent and "sadistic" home invasions in Texas, as well as flea market and pawn shop robberies.
The first week of the US Open was all about Serena Williams and deservedly so. However, the 23-time Grand Slam champion’s exit has put the attention back on several players who delivered spectacular tennis through the early rounds. One of those is American Coco Gauff.
SPUTNIKThe Kremlin on Tuesday offered perhaps its most delusional take yet on the state of Russia more than six months into its war against Ukraine, claiming the country is more united than ever, even as nearly half a million people have fled.“Different points of view always live and collide in society. To say that there has been some kind of special polarization [is not true]. On the contrary, I would say that 2022 is the year of unity in our society,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an
By making himself the issue, Trump and his enablers are losing their advantage in making the midterms a referendum on Biden and the Democrats.
Ahead of new episodes featuring Florida restaurants on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," we look back at Sunshine State businesses already on "Triple D."
A longtime counselor to U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is stepping down from his post, the court announced on Tuesday. Jeffrey Minear will retire as the counselor to Roberts on Sept. 30, a position he was appointed to in 2006, not long after Roberts assumed his role as chief justice. The counselor to…
House of Hammer's Courtney Vucekovich tells PEOPLE the photo in question was "sent by Armie within our archived text thread and over a year later, I believed it to have been a photo of me..."
Why, oh why, do people feel they can act any kind of way on a plane without consequences?
Caroline Garcia knows how it can feel to be a teen in tennis getting a ton of attention and outsized expectations, the way Coco Gauff does now. One big difference: Garcia, now 28, became an overnight sensation more than a decade ago thanks to one particularly noteworthy performance on a big stage — and long before she achieved the sorts of things Gauff has at 18. On Tuesday night at the U.S. Open, Garcia took charge and never really let Gauff — or the crowd — get fully involved.