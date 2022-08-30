Good news: Watch adorably sassy toddler give daddy the cold shoulder

As a mom, Cassandra Shuford of Montgomery, Alabama, is no stranger to the advanced level of sass lobbed at her every day by her adorable 11-month-old daughter, Caliseah. In fact, she documents the baby's antics on her TikTok account for the joy of her followers.

Baby Cali's latest viral moment came at the expense of her poor dad, who was just trying to take care of the youngster. "She hates to be woken up out of her sleep," said Shuford.

And baby Cali makes no secret of those feelings when her dad gently wakes her to change her diaper. Sitting on her mom's lap, yawning and rubbing her eyes, she lets her dad know she's less than thrilled with his "unacceptable" behavior.

Watch the video to see the crabby toddler give her dad an adorable cold shoulder.

As he reaches for her, she turns the other way and ignores him. What's worse, when her mom asks if she wants to go to dad, she firmly shakes her head 'no!' "She will be one next month, and she does that all the time. She is very sassy," said Shuford.

Sorry, dad! Clearly, Cali thinks her beauty sleep comes first.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sleepy baby gets mad at daddy for waking her up to change her diaper