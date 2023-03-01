Good News: Watch these two cultures come together to celebrate a wedding

Storyful

Fishermen searching for yellowfin tuna came across a chaotic scene of sharks in a feeding frenzy off the coast of Venice, Louisiana, recently posted footage shows.Dillon May recorded this video and told Storyful at first they thought the commotion was a tuna boil, a term used to describe a feeding frenzy that makes the water appear to be boiling.“Then we saw it was sharks on a bait pod, never seen anything like it,” May said. “No shrimp boats were in sight either!”May told Storyful he and his girlfriend, Kaitlyn Dix, were fishing on a friend’s fishing boat, and said the sharks were in such a frenzy they were bringing water onto the vessel.He explained they were about 15 miles off the coast of Venice when they saw a large menhaden pod and quickly drove the boat toward it.“By the time we got there, the sharks had found the pod and pushed them up against the boat to feast on them.”The video shows gray fins flailing and flopping as the frenzied sharks feast around the boat. Credit: Dillon May via Storyful