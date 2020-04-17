How Good Is Newtree Group Holdings Limited (HKG:1323) At Creating Shareholder Value?

Today we are going to look at Newtree Group Holdings Limited (HKG:1323) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Newtree Group Holdings:

0.029 = HK$13m ÷ (HK$679m - HK$217m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

So, Newtree Group Holdings has an ROCE of 2.9%.

Does Newtree Group Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Newtree Group Holdings's ROCE appears to be around the 3.4% average of the Industrials industry. Putting aside Newtree Group Holdings's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor - considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

Newtree Group Holdings delivered an ROCE of 2.9%, which is better than 3 years ago, as was making losses back then. That implies the business has been improving. The image below shows how Newtree Group Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

SEHK:1323 Past Revenue and Net Income April 17th 2020

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. You can check if Newtree Group Holdings has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Newtree Group Holdings's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Newtree Group Holdings has current liabilities of HK$217m and total assets of HK$679m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 32% of its total assets. In light of sufficient current liabilities to noticeably boost the ROCE, Newtree Group Holdings's ROCE is concerning.