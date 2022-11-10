‘He was a good officer:’ Georgia detention officer dies in accidental shooting

The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office is coming together to mourn the loss of one of their own.

Daniel Salazar, who was a detention officer at the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, died Tuesday.

Earlier this week, deputies responded to a home around 6:00 p.m. regarding a gunshot wound.

Investigators said an accidental gunshot killed Salazar.

Salazar was a road crew officer who took inmates out to do work.

“Daniel was a good officer,” states Sheriff Stacy Williams. “He did his job well. He would jump in and help when needed and always had a smile. He will be missed greatly here at the sheriff’s office”.

A memorial for Salazar will be held at the Haralson County Sheriff’s on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at 4:30 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

