‘He was a good officer:’ Georgia detention officer dies in accidental shooting
The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office is coming together to mourn the loss of one of their own.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Daniel Salazar, who was a detention officer at the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, died Tuesday.
Earlier this week, deputies responded to a home around 6:00 p.m. regarding a gunshot wound.
Investigators said an accidental gunshot killed Salazar.
TRENDING STORIES:
13-year-old arrested after ‘foolish’ bomb threat at Fulton preschool
2 teen brothers charged with murder in deadly Hall County shooting, following SWAT standoff
Human remains found on the side of the road in northeast Georgia
Salazar was a road crew officer who took inmates out to do work.
“Daniel was a good officer,” states Sheriff Stacy Williams. “He did his job well. He would jump in and help when needed and always had a smile. He will be missed greatly here at the sheriff’s office”.
A memorial for Salazar will be held at the Haralson County Sheriff’s on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at 4:30 p.m.
The investigation is ongoing.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: