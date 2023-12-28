What is a good paying job in Kentucky? Here are jobs where workers get paid the best

How much do workers make in Kentucky?

According to payroll company ADP, the median annual pay for workers in the commonwealth is $55,200, roughly $3,000 less than the national median annual pay. ADP also found that the median annual wage, which represents the middle value or the 50th percentile of workers' wages, in Kentucky was up 6.4% when compared to last year, a larger pay increase than what was seen nationally.

However, according to data from the Kentucky Center for Statistics, the average annual wage for workers in Kentucky is $51,490, falling slightly below the median annual wage.

Uric Dufrene, the Sanders Chair in Business at Indiana University Southeast, told the Courier Journal there is a strong correlation between the education required and the average wages an individual is likely to make, especially in the highest-paid jobs since most of these careers are highly specialized and require secondary education.

“The key takeaway is the relationship between annual earnings and the education and skills required for the occupation or industry,” Dufrene said. “In general, the higher wages are in industries that require higher levels of skills and education. Wage levels in specific industries also reflect the supply and demand for labor in that particular industry.”

So, what are the best jobs and industries in Kentucky to work in to maximize pay? Here's what we found.

What are the top 10 highest-paying jobs in Kentucky?

According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data that looks at annual median wage, the top jobs in the commonwealth are concentrated in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics career fields. Here’s a snapshot of the 10 highest median annual wage jobs across the state:

Family medicine physicians: $215,210 General pediatrics: $210,000 Nuclear engineers: $192,380 Chief executives: $157,790 Judges: $139,650 General dentists: $135,390 Medical dosimetrists (part of a radiation oncology team): $133,420 Podiatrists: $132,160 Pharmacists: $129,690 Architectural and engineering managers: $128,760

What are the 10 lowest-paying jobs in Kentucky?

Patrons have their orders delivered by waitress Kaitlyn Davis, left, at The Whistle Stop restaurant in downtown Glendale, Ky. The restaurant is the crown jewel of the historic Main Street and has been drawing in customers to the area for southern-style cooking since 1975. Sept. 28, 2021

According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data that looks at annual median wage, the lowest-paid jobs in the commonwealth typically don’t require advanced education. Here’s a snapshot of the 10 lowest median annual wage jobs across the state:

Animal breeders: $20,960 Amusement and recreation attendants: $21,050 Waiters and waitresses: $21,060 Physical therapist aides: $21,310 Textile machine workers: $21,720 Fast food cooks: $21,970 Ushers, lobby attendants and ticket takers: $22,240 Motor vehicle operators: $22,340 School bus monitors: $22,390 Bailiff (a legal officer, often in a courtroom): $22,500

What are the top 10 occupations in the Louisville area?

stethoscope

According to the Kentucky Center for Statistics, in the KentuckianWorks region, which includes Bullitt, Henry, Jefferson, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer and Trimble counties, the top jobs based on the average annual wage are almost all representative of the medical field. Here’s a look at the top 10 highest average annual wage jobs in this region:

Orthopedic surgeons (not including pediatric): $430,464 All other surgeons: $417,073 Radiologists: $408,912 Anesthesiologists: $372,308 General internal medicine physicians: $370,308 All other physicians: $310,914 Psychiatrists: $307,262 Obstetrics and gynecologists: $292,355 Chief executives: $267,612 Family medicine physicians: $252,688

What is the top job and wage based on education level in Kentucky?

According to data from the Kentucky Center for Statistics, here is a look at the average annual wage for the highest-paid job in each category of educational attainment that data is collected for in Kentucky:

Ray Robinson is a pilot at UPS and he also spends a lot of his time giving back and educating kids for the next generation of pilots.

No formal education: Pipelayers, $66,500

High school diploma: Gambling managers, $123,230

Some college, but no degree: Computer user support specialists, $52,890

Associate’s degree: Air Traffic Controllers, $114,600

Postsecondary nondegree award: Commercial pilots, $131,810

Bachelor’s degree: Chief executive, $206,610

Master’s degree: Nurse Anesthetist, $235,260

Doctoral or professional degree: Orthopedic surgeons (not including pediatric), $410,760

What are the best-paid job industries in Kentucky?

Ford's Louisville Assembly Plant off Fern Valley Road. Sept. 15, 2023

According to data from the Kentucky Center for Statistics, here is a look at the top 10 highest-paid job industries based on average annual wage in Jefferson County. The highest-paid job industries in Jefferson County mirror the highest-paid job industries across the state, with the average annual wage in Jefferson County being roughly $10,000 more than the state average:

Management of companies and enterprises: $130,901 Utilities: $118,089 Finance and insurance: $101,611 Mining, quarrying, oil and gas extraction: $93,692 Wholesale trade: $84,347 Professional, scientific and technical services: $84,063 Information: $80,227 Manufacturing: $75,414 Transportation and warehousing: $74,660 Construction: $70,027

