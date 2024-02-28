‘Be good to people’: Rhode Island woman offers life advice after celebrating 110th birthday

A woman in Rhode Island is marking a milestone and celebrating a century plus a decade on this earth.

Genevieve Marszalek turned 110 years old on Tuesday, February 27. She celebrated at the ‘Bristol House of Pizza’, the same place she has every year for the last 10 years.

Marszalek was born in 1914 and has lived through two World Wars, the prohibition and The Great Depression.

“I never realized this would happen to me,” Marszalek said.

This year her big day was also celebrated with several state and town officials who presented her with citation.

“Be good to people and they will be good to you,” said Marszalek. “That’s what I try to do. I try to like people and they in turn love me,” Marszalek added.

Marszalek’s caretaker credited exercise for helping keep her going all these years, but the birthday girl says its all luck.

