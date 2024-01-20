‘A good person’: Family, friends remember woman killed in RV fire during winter storm

TechCrunch

The ousted founder of bankrupt EV startup Lordstown Motors has launched a new company called LandX Motors, that prominently displays the same electric pickup truck he once promised would beat Tesla, Ford and General Motors to market. Steve Burns, a self-described "serial entrepreneur," bought most of the remaining assets of his former startup late last year as part of the Lordstown's Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, including a large chunk of its electric pickup trucks. On a new website for LandX Motors, he says this company will chart "the future of mobility," and claims he will build a whole lineup of vehicles on the platform that underpins what used to be called the Endurance.