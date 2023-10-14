A good year for Pinhook U-Pick Pumpkins thanks to Tik Tok

Garet Cobb
·1 min read
0
Callen Crane picks out a pumpkin along with his brother, Todd Crane (background) Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at Pinhook U-Pick Pumpkins, at 5474 Pinhook Road.

On Tuesday afternoon, Callen Crane and his brother, Todd Crane, picked out pumpkins at Pinhook U-Pick Pumpkins, at 5474 Pinhook Road.

Ashea Williams explains how this year's pumpkin crop has fared on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at Pinhook U-Pick Pumpkins, at 5474 Pinhook Road.

Ashea Williams, who operates the pumpkin farm with her husband Doug Williams, said last year, deer eating the pumpkins were a problem, but a solution was found to keep them away. This year's crop is quite robust, Williams said.

When asked how business has been this season, Williams replied, "It's been very steady-really good. Tik Tok has helped a lot."

Ashea Williams carved letters into this pumpkin while it was growing. It was on display Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at Pinhook U-Pick Pumpkins, at 5474 Pinhook Road.

Ashea Williams said Doug Williams used his Tik Tok account to advertise the business, and "got hundreds of views. We've had people from Louisville and Bloomington just because of Tik Tok."

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement

Pinhook U-Pick Pumpkins is open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, noon-6:30 p.m. There is also a corn maze, and hayrides, which are free. Large Pumpkins are $5, smaller pumpkins are available for $1.

At the front of the store, the farm displays a pumpkin Ashea Williams carved letters into while it was still small and growing. As the pumpkin grew bigger, the letters expanded with the growth of the pumpkin.

Blue Jarrahdale and Turks Turban pumpkins are displayed behind the store Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at Pinhook U-Pick Pumpkins, at 5474 Pinhook Road.

Other varieties, such as Blue Jarrahdale and Turks Turban pumpkins, are displayed behind the store. These are $3 each.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: A good year for Pinhook U-Pick Pumpkins thanks to Tik Tok

Recommended Stories