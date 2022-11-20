How good public policy for retirement saving can help you build a nest egg

J. Michael Collins
·2 min read

Since last summer, policymakers have been debating bills that are important for anyone worried about the financial security of families in the United States.

One out of three people lacks access to a savings option at work, and only half actually take advantage of savings through an employer. These trends are exacerbated for lower-income workers, people without a college education and people of color.

Having savings deducted from paychecks is critical to building up a nest egg. But it can be costly and complicated for an employer to offer a savings plan, and too often the process of signing up discourages workers from taking part.

Simple fixes, like automatically enrolling employers into a savings plan (with the option to opt out if they want) can significantly boost savings rates. Congress is considering offering tax credits for employers to establish retirement plans and reducing the cost of plan administration for small businesses and nonprofits. One provision would help workers who prefer a regular payment for life instead of managing their investments as they age. Another establishes an online “Lost and Found” database so families can find forgotten retirement accounts. There is no shortage of innovative ideas that can make this patchwork of employer-based savings plans more efficient.

Current incentives to save for retirement are largely based on taxes. Typically, the value of tax incentives is dependent on income. The existing Savers Tax Credit helps lower-income people to save, but it is underutilized. Several recent proposals seek to expand this credit, thereby expanding savings incentives among the workers who may most need to save for their future.

One provision raises the age at which workers have to regularly spend their retirement savings, recognizing increasing longevity in the U.S. Another would allow employers to designate a portion of worker contributions to paying down student loan debt when determining matching contributions, or even allow a small portion of employer-based savings to be used in the case of an emergency. Such revisions to tax provisions can help make it easier for workers to save for the long run.

Building up the retirement savings system is emerging as a genuine bipartisan issue. The proposed bills have had sponsors from both political parties. Worker organizations and trade associations agree on many of the provisions. In an age where everything seems politically polarized, there is space for collaboration when it comes to retirement savings. Perhaps this is because we can all see the issues our parents and grandparents face and hope to do better for the next generation.

Our retirement system relies on employers to provide the savings infrastructure. The La Follette Policy Poll of Wisconsin voters suggests that retirement security is a major concern for people of all ages. Policymakers need to invest in building out the infrastructure for all workers, especially lower-wage employees and those working for small businesses that lack the deep pockets of larger companies.

J. Michael Collins is a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison La Follette School of Public Affairs and School of Human Ecology director. He also serves as the director for the Center for Financial Security.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: How good public policy for retirement can help you build a nest egg

