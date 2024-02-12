There is a good reason why Arizona should honor this 'enemy of the people'

A bill has passed in the Arizona House that would allow for a memorial to Don Bolles at the state Capitol.

It may not get a vote in the Senate, however, if Republican Sen. Jake Hoffman does what he did last year, which was keep a similar bill from getting a hearing.

The reason is simple: Hoffman hates the media.

Or perhaps Hoffman, one of the fake electors being investigated by Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, is doing what he believes Donald Trump would want him to do, since Trump has many times called the press the “enemy of the people.”

And Trump sycophants like Arizona U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake have imitated their Dear Leader. Or, as Lake has said, “The Media is the Enemy of the People. And frankly — the right hand of the Devil.”

Don Bolles' memorial would cost us nothing

Arizona Republic reporter Don Bolles, left. Right, his car after a remote-controlled bomb exploded beneath it on June 2, 1976. Bolles died 11 days later.

Don Bolles was a member of the media.

House Bill 2595, authorizing his memorial, would cost taxpayers nothing. It would be done with private funding. It would be done to honor his legacy. His sacrifice.

Bolles spent years investigating and exposing malfeasance.

On June 2, 1976, during the Bicentennial summer, Bolles drove to the Hotel Clarendon in midtown Phoenix where he was to meet a small-time criminal named John Harvey Adamson.

Adamson told Bolles he had information about corruption. But Adamson didn’t show.

After a time, Bolles chose not to wait any longer. He left the hotel and got into his car. As he started the engine and began backing up, a radio transmitter set off a bomb hidden beneath the vehicle.

Bolles died from his injuries 11 days later. He was 47.

Awful, lingering memories for Bolles' family

Three men eventually were convicted in the bombing, but questions remain over who ordered the hit.

Over time, as the anniversaries of his death piled up, I’ve spoken to several members of Bolles’ family.

His daughter, Diane, only 6 when her dad was murdered, told me, ”I grow weary of my emotions and memories being minimized. I actually do remember a lot.”

Bolles' bombed-out car: Should be destroyed, not displayed

She added, “I remember the little tea parties we used to have. I remember him coming home from work and we’d all run to him … I kept telling myself he would come home and walk through the door, but he never did.”

Another of Bolles’ daughters, Frances said, “I could hardly breathe the first year. I remember wondering if I would ever stop crying. There is no place in our brains and our hearts to process one human being doing something like that to someone we love. So, you put it in a box and hope that you can control it and find whatever happiness that you can.”

Bolles had enemies, but it wasn't 'the people'

Bolles’ brother, Richard, author of the wildly popular career guide called “What Color Is Your Parachute?,” told me, “We were very much alike, Don and I. Except for one thing: Don had all the courage.”

Bolles’ wife, Rosalie, spoke to me about the difficulty of dealing with the murder and the trials that followed. She recalled a phone call the family received at the house while Bolles was on the job. It was during the holiday season.

She said, “The man on the other end asked if this was the Bolles’ house in a very friendly way, like he knew us. He asked how we were and how the holidays were going. I guess I didn’t see what was coming next because it scared me to death. He said, ‘I hope you’re enjoying your Christmas, because it’s going to be your last.’ ”

There is no doubt that someone like Don Bolles, as dedicated as he was to the work he did, had enemies.

But it was not the people.

And it should not be, after all these years, a politician.

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Don Bolles memorial should honor this 'enemy of the people'