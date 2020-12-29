Good riddance to 2020. Biden's win and the COVID vaccine ensure 2021 will be better.

Paul Brandus, Opinion columnist

We’re down to counting the hours left in this awful year. Good riddance. There's no doubt that 2020 will be judged one of the worst years in American history. I used to think that 1968 — the year of assassinations, Vietnam, racial division and riots that eclipsed what we saw this year, and yes, a pandemic — was the worst since the Great Depression. But 2020, with its death, suffering and deep economic pain, gives even ’68 a run for its money.

The question now is what will 2021 bring?

We’ve seen that Americans remain resilient and adaptive people, and we can be encouraged by that. We’ve taken quite a punch this year, and our democracy is still standing.

President Donald Trump’s selfish, lawless post-election behavior is a reminder of why he was shown the door. The rule of law held up, including at the Supreme Court, where the three justices Trump nominated sided with the Constitution instead of him. Thank God. But consider this: even though President-elect Joe Biden won the popular vote by 7 million, had less than 43,000 votes flipped in Georgia, Arizona and Wisconsin, Biden would have received only 269 electoral votes — one short of the required 270. We are very lucky.

The 100-day illusion

Our next president is a man of decency, integrity and inclusiveness. It’s impossible to overstate how important it is to have a man (or woman) in the Oval Office who possesses such traits. Like all presidents, Biden will have missteps. But we won’t have to worry about whether he’s lining his pockets, has some secret allegiance to a foreign power or is only looking after his base.

President-elect Joe Biden announces Education Secretary nominee Miguel Cardona on Dec. 23, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware.

That being said, Biden has sometimes spoken in terms of this being a moment that recalls Franklin D. Roosevelt coming to power in the darkest hours of the Great Depression. But even if Democrats win both Senate runoffs in Georgia, giving them a bare majority and only when the vice president votes, Biden won’t have FDR’s room to maneuver. Roosevelt in 1933 enjoyed a majority of nearly 200 House seats and 21 Senate seats. No wonder his first 100 days, the standard by which all future presidents have been judged, was so productive.

Voices of experience: Biden’s National Security team reveals he has learned from the mistakes of past presidents

Surely Biden also recalls that when his old boss Barack Obama was inaugurated in 2009, Democrats had a 79-seat advantage in the House and an 18-seat advantage in the Senate. Even so, top priorities like the Affordable Care Act barely made it through Congress while others, like a major energy and environment bill, never did. We should, perhaps, lower our expectations about what Biden will be able to accomplish (at least legislatively).

China and Russia are bigger threats

Internationally, Biden will inherit an America that lives in a more dangerous world. China is far more menacing than four years ago. Russia’s cyber attacks are getting worse, thanks in no small part to the fact that the president won’t even acknowledge them. I applaud Trump's outreach to North Korea — nothing else has worked — yet what did it get us?

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., on Dec. 23, 2020.

Kim Jong-un has expanded his nuclear arsenal on Trump's watch and U.S. intelligence officials say he may now have missiles capable of reaching most of the United States. And, notes Foreign Policy, “After Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal, Tehran has cut in half the time it would need to produce enough weapons-grade fuel for a nuclear bomb.”

As for the economy, with huge deficits and interest rates near zero, we're in desperate financial straits and have little room to maneuver when — not if — the next crisis blows up. Much of Biden’s agenda rides on higher taxes for corporations and the super-rich, but Republicans won’t go for this. Meanwhile, as an estimated 10,000 Baby Boomers retire daily, Social Security and Medicare need shoring up.

A focus on those falling behind: Janet Yellen will champion Main Street, not Wall Street

These giant programs are financed by payroll taxes. Where’s the money going to come from? Younger workers? The U.S. birth rate stands at a three-decade low and the current bias against immigrants, even legal ones, means fewer taxpayers in future years. What will Biden and Congress do? Kick the can further down the road?

Biden will also encounter fierce resistance to his expensive plans to fight climate change, from Republicans and perhaps a few Democrats as well. It costs too much and is too disruptive to the economy, his opponents say. Perhaps they should calculate the growing and dangerous cost of not doing anything?

The Earth shines over the horizon of the Moon in this Dec. 24, 1968 photo shot by the astronauts on Apollo 8.

Now for something lovely. The terrible year of 1968 ended on a wonderfully hopeful note, when Apollo 8 circled the Moon and astronauts Frank Borman, Jim Lovell and Bill Anders read from Genesis on Christmas Eve. It was an uplifting coda to a deeply disturbing year, and foreshadowed the incredible Apollo 11 mission seven months later. \

As 2020 thankfully winds down, we watch doctors, nurses and other brave medical workers get the first COVID-19 shots. It fills me with joy and hope that better days lie ahead. We will have problems. We will have bad days. But we will move on. We will endure. And, as William Faulkner said, we will prevail.

Paul Brandus is the founder and White House bureau chief of West Wing Reports and a member of USA TODAY's Board of Contributors. His latest book is "Jackie: Her Transformation from First Lady to Jackie O." Follow him on Twitter: @WestWingReport

