‘Good riddance’: Elizabeth Warren says outgoing attorney general William Barr made DoJ more corrupt

US attorney general Bill Barr will leave his office on 23 December, 2020 (AP)

Senator Elizabeth Warren has responded to the news that the attorney general William Barr is leaving office, saying “good riddance” and that he made the Justice Department more corrupt.

Mr Barr is stepping down in just over a week after publicly rejecting Donald Trump’s assertion that there was major fraud in the 3 November election. The attorney general said federal investigators could find no evidence of widespread “rigging” as alleged by the president.

“Just had a very nice meeting with attorney general Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job!” tweeted Donald Trump late on Monday, while also confirming Mr Barr’s departure from the office.

The president posted the attorney general’s letter to him, informing him of the decision. Mr Barr said he would be leaving office on 23 December, just before Christmas, to spend the holidays with his family.

He also announced that the current deputy attorney general Jeff Rosen will become acting attorney general and Richard Donoghue will be deputy attorney general.

But the Democrat senator Ms Warren was less magnanimous in her reaction to the attorney general’s departure. In a tweet, she said: “Bill Barr made our criminal justice system less just and more corrupt. Good riddance.”

Mr Barr’s departure was widely expected amid mounting criticism from the president. Besides his verdict on the election, Mr Trump had also lashed out at the attorney general after it was reported that the latter knew about an investigation into Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden’s taxes, but did not declare it publicly.

“Why didn’t Bill Barr reveal the truth to the public, before the election, about Hunter Biden. Joe was lying on the debate stage that nothing was wrong, or going on – press confirmed. Big disadvantage for Republicans at the polls!” Mr Trump tweeted on Saturday.

Since he was appointed attorney general by Mr Trump, Mr Barr has been accused of using his public office to support the Republican’s political agenda. In October, two private ethics groups had urged the House of Representatives to start impeachment proceedings against Mr Barr.

Story continues

In his letter to the president, Mr Barr said voter fraud allegations in 2020 elections will continue to be pursued and praised Mr Trump’s tenure.

Read More

Bill Barr has resigned. But did he jump or was he pushed?

Electoral College makes it official: Biden won, Trump lost

Criticism of Bill Barr pours in as he resigns