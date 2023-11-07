Good Riddance: Robert E. Lee Statue Has Finally Been Destroyed and Guess What It Will Become

Finally, the grotesque Confederate statue of Robert E. Lee that was removed from downtown Charlottesville in 2021 has been melted down. Now, its remnants will be used to create new public art.

The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center will spearhead the new art under the Swords Into Plowshares project. The site says it “celebrates turning tools of violence into ones of peace and community-building.”

Lawsuits to stop the project were unsuccessful and organizers went ahead and disassembled and melted the monument down.

“The next phase is to form a jury and solicit artists’ proposals with the goal of announcing a finalist in 2024 — the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Lee statue,” Dr. Douglas explained.

“Our efforts have been not to remove history, but bear witness to our truths about our racist pasts and our aspirations for a more equitable future,” she continued.

Dr. Douglas hopes that the new art will be finished, donated to the city, and installed by 2027 — exactly 10 years after the rally.

“We know that our work is just one more step forward toward a better future,” said Dr. Douglas.

The name of the project, Swords into Plowshares, was taken from a Bible verse in the book of Isaiah.

