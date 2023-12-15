'Good riddance to them': Navin Jones' father found guilty of murdering 8-year-old

It took a jury just 45 minutes to find Brandon Walker guilty of murder in the death of his 8-year-old son Navin Jones.

Walker, 42, was found guilty of having starved, beaten, imprisoned and abused Navin Jones ahead of his death on March 29, 2021. Prosecutors argued, and a jury ultimately agreed that Walker "had no interest in providing Navin anything," and was therefore culpable in his death, according to a news release.

Navin's mother Stephanie Jones pleaded guilty to murder on Dec. 8.

Prosecutors said during Walker's case that Navin had "two parents and two murderers."

Walker now faces life in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 28.

What happened to Navin Jones?

Navin Jones was 8 years old and weighed just 30 pounds when he died at his family's home on N. Gale Avenue in 2021. Witnesses who spoke at his father's murder trial said Navin "did not look human" and was shockingly thin when he died.

During the trial, Walker testified that Navin "seemed okay to him."

Text messages between Navin's parents read during the trial indicated they were angry that Navin was eating out of the garbage.

Navin's bedroom, the one he died in, contained just a dresser, a bed with no sheets or pillows and one toy. A note was left on his bedroom door that instructed not to give Navin anything to eat or drink while he was locked inside. His doorknob was missing and the door had been tied shut.

The room was covered in feces and urine.

The 8-year-old's body also showed signs of heinous abuse in addition to severe malnutrition. Blunt force injury marks covered his body. His wrist and waist had marks from where he had been tied up.

Peoria State's Attorney Jodi Hoos summed up the case at the conclusion of Walker's trial with a statement that read: “My office, this jury, and our community have cared more for Navin in his death than his parents ever did in his life. Good riddance to them.”

