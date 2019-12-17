How Good Is Russia's New Sukhoi S-70 Okhotnik-B "Hunter" Stealth Drone?

Key point: Russia may want to signal to both domestic and foreign observers that it can develop the capability to launch the same sort of stealthy, penetrating attacks it fears coming from the United States.

On August 7, 2019 the Russian Ministry of Defense released a video showing the first flight, five days earlier, of a prototype stealth drone called Sukhoi S-70 Okhotnik-B. The flying-wing drone circled for twenty minutes around two thousand feet above the Chkalov State Flight Test Center in Astrakhan (near the Caspian Sea) before coming down for a landing.

Okhotnik, which means “Hunter,” is a large flying-wing style Unmanned Combat Air Vehicle, or a “Strike Reconnaissance Unmanned Complex” in Russian nomenclature. That means it’s a low-observable drone that can launch deadly attacks as well as serve in a surveillance and electronic warfare role.

While development of the Okhotnik began in 2011, the vehicle first emerged into public view on January 23 in photos on Russian social media of one of the flying drones being towed by a tractor at Novosibirsk, Siberia.

Then on May 14, the Okhotnik was photographed at the Chkalov facility during a visit by President Vladimir Putin. While Putin then primarily flaunted the capabilities of the Su-57 stealth fighter, which is entering wider-scale production, he also alluded to the capabilities of the stealth drone.

Satellite photos revealed that the drone, when compared to nearby parked Flanker jets, is fairly large with wings roughly 19-meters wide. According to Jane’s, it weighs a hefty 20 tons and its maximum speed is in the high subsonic range. The drone’s capacious fuselage has two internal bays with a capacity for over two tons of weapons or specialized equipment, and supposedly enough fuel to give the drone a range exceeding 3,700 miles. The UCAV reportedly incorporates composite surfaces coated with radar-absorbent materials to minimize its radar cross-section.

The Russian UAV‘s flying-wing configuration and fuselage embedded engine bear more than a passing resemblance to the U.S. Air Force’s RQ-170 stealth drone, the existence of which only became publicly acknowledged after one was captured by Iran via hacking and then extensively studied by Russia.

Tailless flying wing aircraft tend to be aerodynamically unstable, and only truly became viable with the development of computerized fly-by-wire control systems to automatically compensate for that instability. This first flight was thus surely primarily to test the airworthiness of the drone and its flight control systems. Previously, the Okhotnik reportedly performed taxi tests and also a short “jump-and-land” in which it flew for a few brief seconds before settling back down on its three landing gears.

While the Okhotnik was remotely controlled by a human pilot for August 2 test, Russia Beyond claimed the ‘fully robotized’ aircraft would be able to fly autonomously under operational circumstances—meaning instead of being under direct remote control by a human operator, it would use an onboard AI to dynamically react to changing circumstances and execute its pre-programmed mission. That way, the Okhotnik won’t have to maintain a jammable or hackable command link to a human pilot over long distances.

However, fellow TNI writer David Axe points out that the autonomous system may pose an even bigger technical challenge than designing a stealthy airframe:

“What's hard, when it comes to deploying fast armed drones to meaningful military effect, are the communications, control systems and computer algorithms—and the techniques and tactics for operating unmanned aerial vehicles over long distances in crowded airspace alongside manned aircraft and other forces.”

Stealth Drones and the INF

It may not be entirely coincidental that Okhotnik’s first flight on August 2, 2019 took place on the same day that marked the final demise of the Intermediate Nuclear Force treaty.

While the Trump administration cited Russia’s violation of the treaty by installing long-range cruise missiles on an Iskander-K missile truck, Moscow has complained in return that the Pentagon’s many long-range drones should count as “cruise missiles,” and thus should have been banned under INF too.

While the U.S. Air Force’s Reaper UCAVs are not designed for stealth, Russia may be paranoid that stealthy surveillance drones like the RQ-170—or the even more obscure long-endurance RQ-180—could be converted to perform deadly surprise attacks.