Good-for-you salad restaurant to open at Fort Worth’s Alliance Town Center in August

A new 2,751-square-foot Original ChopShop restuarant — a good-for-you brand featuring protein bowls, salads (“chops”), sandwiches, breakfast items, fresh juice and more — is coming to Alliance Town Center in far north Fort Worth in August.

The Dallas-based chain is building a $700,000-restaurant at 2960 Amador Dr., adding to the more than 23 locations it already has across the U.S.

“Even though we have grown Original ChopShop by almost six-fold over the last six years, we are still in the early stages of growth and have significant white-space across the country,” CEO Jason Morgan told QSR Magazine in 2022. “Our brand is unique because of its ability to work in varied real estate trade areas including suburban markets.”

The restaurant chain may be growing, but it has eschewed raising prices.

“We wanted our food to stay affordable,” Morgan told the website Restaurant Business Online. “I want to build that relationship with the customer. I see other brands that may lose that.”