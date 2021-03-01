Good Samaritan Fatally Stabbed While Helping Fellow Asians Against Robbery
A man was stabbed and killed while standing up for a group of Asian men against robbers in Brooklyn, NY.The incident began inside an illegal gambling den on 58th St. in the neighborhood of Sunset Park at around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 26.At least three suspects forced their way into the basement hall, taking cash and phones from the victims, according to New York Daily News.However, the victims fought back and chased the suspects outside, drawing attention from a group of Chinese Americans heading home from a Lunar New Year dinner.
Aware of the recent surge in anti-Asian crimes, some of the pedestrians decided to intervene and go after the suspects.Among them was Yong Zheng, 46, who was stabbed four times, according to the New York Post.Zheng was rushed to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn. However, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.Three other men were also stabbed, but they are now in stable condition.Zheng was a bus driver at the local Chinatown. He leaves a wife and two children without any sources of income.“He heard a robbery -- he didn't know what was going on. He saw a crime, he tried to stop it,” Zheng's wife, Jin Zhao, told WABC.On Sunday, police arrested 45-year-old William Smith for murder, robbery and three counts of assault. Smith has four prior arrests, including charges for weapons possession and murder.
This group is now raising money for 46-year-old Yong Zheng’s family. He leaves behind a wife, 14-year-old daughter, 5-year-old son. He was the Good Samaritan killed in the Brooklyn gambling den robbery. pic.twitter.com/o52aQyYLrC
— CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) February 28, 2021
The Fukien American Association is reportedly raising funds for Zheng's family. Do you have a hate incident to report? Help us document the recent rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans by going to STOP AAPI HATE to report an incident. Please stay safe out there. Feature Images via CeFaan Kim (left) and CBS New York (right)
