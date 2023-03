Associated Press

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has signed into law the nation's first explicit ban on abortion pills since they became the predominant choice for abortion in the U.S. in recent years. Gordon, a Republican, signed the bill Friday night while allowing a separate measure restricting abortion to become law without his signature. The pills are already banned in 13 states that have blanket bans on all forms of abortion, and 15 states already have limited access to abortion pills.