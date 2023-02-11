Good Samaritan identified in fatal stabbing in Edgewater neighborhood, person of interest in custody

A woman accused of fatally stabbing a Good Samaritan Wednesday in the Edgewater neighborhood was arrested Thursday, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, the victim saw a female brandishing a knife attempting to attack a male and a female while they were on a sidewalk in the 5200 block of North Sheridan Road. When she tried to intervene, she he was stabbed in the chest and taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston where he was pronounced dead, said police.

In earlier reports the victim was identified as a man, but Saturday morning the Cook County medical examiner’s office said the victim was Heloise Bouille, 63, of the same location where she was fatally stabbed.

A suspect was arrested Thursday and police said charges were pending.