Good Samaritan intervenes during armed robbery shooting in Oakland Chinatown

Two people were rushed to the hospital following a robbery-turned-shooting in one of Oakland Chinatown’s busiest shopping areas.



What happened: A pair of robbers wearing ski masks jumped out of a vehicle in the middle of the day to grab the purses of two women near the corner of Franklin St. and 8th, according to ABC7 News.









The boyfriend of one of the women was defending her and her belongings but was pistol-whipped in the attempt.

A Good Samaritan walking by reportedly rushed to the victims’ aid and struggled with the suspects. The unidentified robbers then pulled out a gun and fired two shots at him.







“If he didn’t jump in I might not be alive.”

2 couples were at 8th & Franklin getting boba Sat when 2 men in ski masks grabbed purses belonging to 2 of the women.



The two suspects fled in a silver sedan, leaving the bystander and the pistol-whipped man behind.

Both victims are expected to make a full recovery, KRON4 reported.

“I could not believe it because, at that time — I believe it’s 2 p.m. — [the area] must have hundreds of people!” Barry Szeto, a Chinatown resident and property owner, told KPIX5.



Other details: Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce President Carl Chan warned residents to be careful when going out in the city.



“Anyone walking down the street could be potentially a victim of crime,” Chan said. “When criminals are seeing there are no or very little consequences when they are committing crimes they will continue to do what they do.”

Chan contacted the gunshot victim’s family and said they are “devastated and they need some time.”



Featured Image via KPIX CBS SF Bay Area

