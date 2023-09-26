Good Samaritan ‘ruthlessly’ beaten while trying to save 64-year-old, Florida cops say

Deputies are searching for a man accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend, then beating another man who stepped in to help, a Florida sheriff’s office says.

On Sept. 23, 35-year-old Jose Chaidez armed with a butcher knife entered a Haines City J and S Food Mart, according to a Sept. 26 news release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Chaidez walked behind the counter and threatened the woman working, his 64-year-old ex-girlfriend, deputies said.

He slapped her with the knife, hit her and then pulled her by the hair, according to the release.

The attack was captured on the store’s security footage and shared by the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Chaidez was trying to take the woman out of the store, according to the release.

Another man, 43, saw Chaidez attack his ex-girlfriend and stepped in to defend her, the video showed.

He confronted Chaidez, who the sheriff’s office said then turned away from the woman and started to attack the good Samaritan, deputies said.

The men fought and Chaidez overpowered the other man, taking him to the ground, the video showed.

The good Samaritan was knocked unconscious, deputies said, but Chaidez continued to hit him in the head repeatedly on the ground.

A third man approached Chaidez and was hit by him, then left the store and has not been identified, deputies said.

Chaidez left before deputies or paramedics got there, according to the release.

The good Samaritan was taken to the hospital and was still in critical condition there as of Sept. 26, deputies said. He is improving, and deputies expect him to recover, according to the release.

“We need to locate this very violent man and put him in jail where he belongs. Anyone who would beat up a 64 year old woman and then ruthlessly beat up a man who tried to help a woman in distress, is a menace and needs to be locked up. If you know where Jose Chaidez is, call us or call Crime Stoppers. This guy needs to be held accountable,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in the release.

Chaidez is wanted on charges of attempted second-degree murder, armed burglary with battery, burglary with battery, criminal mischief and stalking as part of domestic violence, according to the sheriff’s office.

Chaidez has a previous criminal history that includes charges of aggravated assault with a weapon, battery domestic violence, kidnapping and false imprisonment, resisting an officer without violence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, hit and run, battery and battery as part of domestic violence, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about Chaidez or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s office at 863-298-6200 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.

Haines City is about 40 miles southwest of Orlando.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

