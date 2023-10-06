Good Samaritan shot foiling attempted purse snatching, Terrebonne Sheriff's Office reports

A purse snatching turned violent on Friday when a Good Samaritan stepped in to help.

Shortly before 4 p.m., a shooting was reported at the Sam's Club, 2174 Martin Luther King Blvd., according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office. A Good Samaritan stepped in to foil a purse snatching, and the perpetrator shot the person. The shooter then ran from the scene.

The Sheriff's Office had a suspect in custody and under questioning as of Friday evening but was not releasing the suspect's name. The samaritan was taken to a hospital for treatment and was in stable condition, the Sheriff's Office said.

Further details on the victim and the samaritan were not immediately released. The investigation was ongoing.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Good Samaritan shot foiling purse snatching, Terrebonne Sheriff reports