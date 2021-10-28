Bystander slain after running to the aid of woman in Logan Square, prosecutors say

A 22-year-old suspect fatally shot a good Samaritan who stepped in when he saw the suspect abusing his girlfriend in Logan Square last month, prosecutors say.

Jesus Garcia appeared before Cook County Judge Maryam Ahmad who denied bail during a hearing broadcast live on YouTube on Thursday.

Garcia was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Michael Bankston. Garcia, who lives in Logan Square, was also wanted on a warrant.

Bankston was shot about 4 a.m. Sept. 17 in the 2600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

That morning, Garcia and his girlfriend were quarreling at his apartment and she got up and left and began walking down Milwaukee Avenue.

Garcia “followed right behind’’ her, said Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Kevin Deboni in court. Garcia began grabbing her, pushing her and at one point picked her up and began carrying her a short distance, said Deboni.

Bankston, who had just parked his car, noticed the couple fighting and at least two other bystanders also saw the commotion.

Suddenly, Garcia became more aggressive and began grabbing her neck and shoulder, causing Bankston to run over to her and ask her if she was OK, Deboni said.

Garcia began arguing with Bankston and then pulled a gun and shot him several times in the back, arm and left wrist, Deboni said. Bankston “stumbled into the street and tried to run and crawl away’' but Garcia fired more shots, Deboni said.

Garcia told investigators that “he thought the man was going to do something to him,” said Deboni, adding that Bankston was unarmed.

Two bystanders called 911 “once they felt safe’' and grainy video showed the victim stumbled into the street and “subsequent muzzle flashes,’’ Deboni said. Several other videos captured Garcia’s face and “distinct tattoos.’’

Garcia ran back to his apartment as his girlfriend followed him and he changed his shirt, let down his hair, and fell asleep. When he woke up later, he took the gun and hurled it into a lagoon, said Deboni.

Garcia’s attorney, Cook County Assistant Public Defender Felicia Weiss, said Garcia, who has no children, attended Disney High School and an alternative school. Garcia, who has been living on his own and has been unemployed for the last two or three months, has “mental health issues” but he “can’t describe the diagnosis,” said Weiss.

Before denying bail, Ahmad said Garcia was a “real and present threat” to the physical safety of his girlfriend and “the community in general.”

Garcia was due in court again Nov. 17.

