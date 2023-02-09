Good Samaritan stabbed to death trying to halt attack on North Side, cops say

A man who saw a female attempt to attack a couple Wednesday night in the Edgewater Beach neighborhood was fatally stabbed in the chest when he tried to intervene, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 11:45 p.m., the victim saw a female brandishing a knife attempting to attack a male and a female while they were on a sidewalk in the 5200 block of North Sheridan Road. When he tried to intervene he was stabbed in the chest and taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston where he was pronounced dead, said police.

The man has not been identified, and detectives were investigating.