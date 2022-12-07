Good samaritan stabbed in Odessa

Dec. 6—An Ector County man doing a favor for a woman told deputies he ended up being stabbed for his efforts.

According to an Ector County Sheriff's Office report released Monday, a 63-year-old man told deputies on Nov. 25 a woman who lives in the 3000 block of North Uranus asked him to help her wake up Robert Hammons, who was sleeping in a shed having been kicked out of her house.

The man said Hammons, 53, stabbed him in the right shoulder blade with a knife and left on foot, heading toward University Boulevard, the report stated.

Deputies found Hammons at the corner of Uranus and University and arrested him on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

Hammons remains in the Ector County jail on a $25,000 surety bond.