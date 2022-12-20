Good Samaritans help Tampa police, firefighters save grandmother and child trapped under car

Police in Tampa released a video showing the rescue of a grandmother and young child after they were run over by a driver.

Officials said the two were trapped under a car after a driver ran over them Sunday at the Arbor Ponds apartment complex on North Dale Mabry Highway.

Officers said the 80-year-old woman and her 3-year-old great-granddaughter were pinned beneath a car after the driver said he accidentally backed his vehicle into both victims.

Police said the driver struck the victims as he was backing out of a parking spot, and said he did not see the woman pushing the child in a stroller as they returned from the grocery store.

After feeling a bump, the driver said he assumed it was a large storm drain and attempted to pull forward. When the vehicle did not move, he became aware that he had struck someone, according to a police report.

Neighbors used a hydraulic jack to raise the car from the ground before first responders arrived.

Police worked with firefighters to cut the child from her stroller and pull the elderly woman from under the vehicle.

“We are proud of Cpl. Baker’s quick actions and calmness under pressure while helping this family. This is a shining example of the work Tampa Police officers do every day to protect and serve their community, not knowing if they’ll be called upon to save a life or put their own life on the line at any given call for service,” said Interim Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw. “We are thankful for the good Samaritans and Tampa firefighters who also jumped into action to help make sure this grandmother and young child will get a chance to see another Christmas this week with their family.”

