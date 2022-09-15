Good Samaritans help Willoughby police subdue driver

Sep. 15—Willoughby Police Chief James Schultz said the department prides itself on having a partnership with the community and that was on display Sept. 10 during a traffic stop on Lost Nation Road.

Schultz said one of his officers was being assaulted by an uncooperative driver who had been pulled over for speeding. During the struggle, several motorists stopped and four men got out of their vehicles to help her subdue the suspect, identified as David Koubeck.

"I can't say enough and there aren't enough words to show my appreciation for these people who went into a dangerous situation and put themselves at potential risk to help a police officer," Schultz said. "(The officer) is very good at her job and she is a fighter and I am sure she would have handled the situation, but if nobody stopped and helped, it may have escalated."

Schultz said he has been in contact with three of the four men who stopped, none of whom was looking for any recognition.

"They are very private people and basically said they stopped because it was the right thing to do," he said.

According to the incident report, on Sept. 10 at approximately 4:24 p.m, the officer conducted a traffic stop on a 2009 black Chevrolet Malibu registered to Koubeck in the area of Lost Nation Road near Lake County Executive Airport

She stated in the report she requested his driver's license and proof of insurance at which point Koubeck exited the vehicle and stated he got out "to get my driver's license."

The report continued that Koubeck's behavior become agitated and his tone of voice changed. The officer told him to walk over to the tree lawn and have a seat, and while he did walk over he refused to sit down.

Koubeck then reportedly turned to face the officer and proceeded to scream, "I'm not sitting! I'm not sitting!" He then approached her and the two pushed each other with him refusing to step back

Story continues

The officer advised the dispatcher that Koubeck and her were becoming involved in a physical confrontation. She then ordered him to put his hands behind his back but he again reportedly began pushing the officer and resisting her orders.

The report stated that at one point he struck the officer in the face and continued to attack, punching her again in the face and putting his forearm across her neck pinning her against his vehicle.

That is when the first motorist stopped and aided in bringing Koubeck to the ground. Additional motorists also stopped and assisted.

A patrolman arrived on scene to assist, at which time they were successful in detaining Koubeck in handcuffs, the report stated.

The officer took herself to Lake West Medical Center for evaluation and was cleared and discharged with minor injuries.

In the report, Koubeck stated he was "having a bad day," but was fully aware she was a police officer. He denied punching her and stated he wasn't trying to hurt the officer. He was trying to comply.

Koubeck was charged with assault on a police officer, a fourth-degree felony, and resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor. He also received a ticket for speeding and not wearing a seatbelt.

Koubeck has been transferred to the Lake County Jail.

"I am so proud of our community and the tremendous support we receive on a day-to-day basis. Saturday was another awesome example. I greatly appreciate it," Schultz said. "We can't protect the community alone, just like the community can't police themselves. It has to be a partnership, and I can't say enough about the bravery these four men showed to help our officer in a time of need."

Schultz asks that anyone who stopped and assisted call at 440-953-4229.