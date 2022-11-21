Good Samaritans hold man accused of trying to kidnap woman in parking garage, cops say

An Oklahoma man is accused of trying to kidnap a woman in a parking garage in downtown Lincoln, according to Nebraska police.

The 20-year-old woman was walking back to her car around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, when she noticed a man following her, police said in a news release. But just as she reached her vehicle, so did he.

The man grabbed her and pushed her against the vehicle, trying to force her inside, the release said. She started screaming for help and he jammed his fingers in her mouth to silence her.

She bit down on them.

He broke away and the woman ran, exited the garage and flagged down a group of people on a nearby sidewalk for help, police said.

When she told them what happened, the group went into the garage to find her attacker.

They searched and soon found a 22-year-old man from Eufaula, Oklahoma, sitting in his vehicle, the release said. The group held him until police arrived.

The man was arrested on charges including false imprisonment, assault and tampering with physical evidence, according to police.

