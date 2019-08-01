Good Samaritans lift SUV, rescue pinned motorcyclist

RENO, Nev. – A group of good Samaritans on Tuesday lifted an SUV off of a motorcyclist, allowing a highway patrol trooper to pull the trapped man out from underneath the vehicle.

The accident happened at about 5:56 p.m. on Tuesday when a motorcycle carrying two people made an unsafe lane change on Interstate 80 in Sparks, according to a release from the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The motorcycle struck the back of a 2015 GMC pickup, and both the driver and the passenger were thrown from the bike. The driver slid underneath a 2001 Ford Escape passing in an adjacent lane and was pinned underneath.

A group of people stopped and raised the SUV enough that an NHP trooper, who witnessed the crash, was able to pull the motorcyclist out from underneath.

Both the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

NHP called the good Samaritans’ actions "instrumental in preventing further injury to the trapped motorcycle driver," in the statement.

