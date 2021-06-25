Good Samaritans, police rescue man from vehicle that fell into Hilo harbor

Jun. 25—Good Samaritans aided police in the rescue of a driver in a vehicle that plunged into the water at the Wailoa Boat Harbor in Hilo Wednesday.

Patrol officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the water at the harbor with the driver still inside just before 3 :25 p.m., according to the Hawaii County Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers assisted bystanders who managed to secure a rope to the vehicle from the pier "to try to slow the vehicle from sinking while attempting to gain the attention of the driver " who appeared unresponsive, police said.

Police immediately jumped into the water and pulled the man from the vehicle through an open window.

The driver, a Hilo resident, was taken to Hilo Medical Center where he regained consciousness.

Police said the driver was then arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of an intoxicant, driving without a valid license and other traffic-related offenses. He was released pending further investigation.

A towing company recovered the vehicle from the water.