Good Samaritans praised for helping Marshfield officer arrest driver after OUI crash, police say

Three Good Samaritans are being hailed by police after they helped an officer apprehend an accused drunken driver now facing numerous charges after police said he left the scene of a crash, threatened to kill police, and kicked and spit at responding officers.

James Michael Shields, 37, of 31 Blueberry Road, Marshfield, was arraigned on Monday on more than two dozen charges and held on $1,500 bail after Saturday’s crash, police said in a statement late Monday afternoon. Initial bail had been set on Saturday at $10,000.

Shields was charged with operating under the influence of liquor, second offense; assault and battery on a police officer, five counts; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, three counts; threat to commit a crime, five counts; malicious and wanton damage to property, two counts; intimidation of a police officer, resisting arrest, reckless operation, negligent operation, speeding, leaving the scene of property damage, failure to stop, unsafe operation of a motor vehicle, failure to signal, failure to stop at a red light, marked lanes violation, no inspection sticker, unsafe lane change, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace.

“We are grateful beyond words to the three civilians who took it upon themselves with no regard for their own safety to assist the initial responding officer during this dangerous encounter. Thank you,” Marshfield Police Chief Phillip Tavares said in a statement on Monday. Tavares did not identify the three civilians.

Around 5 p.m. Saturday, Marshfield officers responded to the area of Ferry Street and Clay Pit Road for a report of a motor vehicle accident.

One of the vehicles involved, driven by Shields, left the scene of the accident and drove past one of the responding officers, police said.

The responding officer pursued Shields’ vehicle, which had heavy damage from the accident, in the area of Furnace Street, and Shields did not stop for the officer, police said.

“The vehicle accelerated and swerved in front of another vehicle while changing lanes,” police said. Shields then turned right into a business parking lot on Plain Street and stopped.

The officer exited their cruiser to check on Shields, and Shields started to walk away from the officer ignoring commands to stop, police said. Shields then put his right hand into his sweatshirt while swearing at the officer. The officer tried to arrest Shields, but he “began actively pulling away from the officer,” police said.

“Three Good Samaritans in the area assisted the officer on scene allowing the officer to gain control of the suspect and place him in handcuffs after an extended struggle,” police said. “Shields continued to fight with the officer and 3 civilians who bravely put their own safety aside to assist the officer.”

Shields “continued to scream, yell, kick and spit at other responding officers as they arrived on scene while a large crowd from the local businesses witnessed this,” police said. “Shields continued to spit (containing blood) and kick officers as they placed him in the cruiser. He continued to swear at the responding officers throughout this event as well.”

Shields “also threatened to physically harm every officer on scene and at the booking process including threatening one officer and his family and threatening to kill the initial responding officer as well as the officer who transported him to the station,” police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW