Good Samaritans Protect Asian Man Body Slammed in Broad Daylight in NYC

Isa Peralta
·1 min read

Several Good Samaritans saved an Asian man from further harm during a recent assault on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

The unidentified victim was injured on Monday afternoon at the corner of Lexington Avenue and 72nd Street, according to ABC 7 News.

In a surveillance video, the suspect can be seen following the Asian man around for a few seconds before body slamming him into a glass store window.



After the attack, the suspect attempted to chase his fleeing victim, but various bystanders stopped him.

"I'm going to kill somebody! Get out of my face!” the suspect shouted.

Hecontinued to rant and swear as he left the scene.

Authorities are investigating the attack but have yet to decide whether it was a hate crime.

The suspect has yet to be apprehended.

Feature Image via ABC 7 News

