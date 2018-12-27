Good Samaritans Rewarded With $100 After Trying to Help Homeless Man

It’s the season of giving, but these generous passers-by never anticipated getting $100 for donating to a man in need.

YouTuber Brian Breach stood outside a Florida Target dressed as a homeless man, asking locals to help his family have a nice meal for Christmas.

But he shocked any good Samaritans that donated with $100 bill, as a thank you for doing the right thing.

"It felt amazing to see so many people willing to help," Breach told InsideEdition.com. "It was nice to see so many caring people take a second out of their day to do an act of kindness."

As he stood outside Target in a ripped shirt with a sign, a group of women came and asked him what they could purchase for his family, a young boy left some change in his can and a man shook his hand.

“Since you’re such a nice giver, this is for you, for the holidays,” Breach told them all, before leaving them $100 richer.

He explained the prank was all in an attempt to spread some holiday cheer and encourage others to always pay it forward.

