Good Samaritans stabbed after calling 9-1-1 for unresponsive man in Petaluma

(KRON) — Two people were stabbed and another was knocked unconscious by a man in Petaluma on Wednesday, the Petaluma Police Department said. The man was seen unresponsive on the sidewalk, and after he regained consciousness he began attacking people around him, police said.

After responding to the scene, police learned that multiple people saw Christian Baker, 30, of Santa Rosa lying on the sidewalk. Some people stopped to render aid and call 9-1-1.

“At some point, Baker spontaneously stood up and armed himself with a knife. Baker, who was still armed with a knife, began chasing the innocent people around,” PPD said.

Baker shoved one bystander to the ground, knocking him unconscious. He then approached him on the ground, and “appeared intent on stabbing the unconscious victim,” PPD said.

Two bystanders intervened, and they were stabbed on their hands. Bystanders helped police take Baker into custody. All three victims were hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.

“We want to thank all the those who stopped and rendered aid. It is unfortunate their good deeds were met with such a violent act. We are thankful that all three victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and we wish them all the best as they recover from this event,” PPD said.

Police said Baker showed signs of being drunk. He has a “significant” criminal history and was on parole for burglary.

He was booked into Sonoma County Jail for three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, obstructing/resisting a police officer and violating parole.

An exact date and time for the incident was not provided by police.

