Good Samaritans Step In to Save Asian Woman From Being Shoved on the Train Tracks TWICE in NYC

Carl Samson
·1 min read

Good Samaritans saved an Asian woman from being shoved onto the subway tracks twice in New York last week.

The incidents, which involved the same suspect, occurred at the G train station on Metropolitan Avenue after 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old victim, who was waiting for a train, said the male suspect approached her, grabbed her arm and tried to push her onto the tracks for no reason.

Several Good Samaritans were present and stopped the attack.

The suspect fled the station in an unknown direction but returned to attack for a second time, according to the New York Post.

However, he did not succeed again thanks to the same Good Samaritans.

The victim was shaken but did not suffer physical injuries.

Witnesses said no words were exchanged, but the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating, according to WABC.

Feature Image via Harrison Leong (CC BY-SA 4.0)

