Good Samaritans stop creep from sexually assaulting woman on Brooklyn street

A pair of good Samaritans stopped a creep from sexually assaulting a woman he threw to the ground on a Brooklyn street, police said Thursday.

The 36-year-old would-be victim was chatted up by her attacker, a stranger, as she walked on Clarkson Ave. Prospect Lefferts Gardens about 9:40 p.m. Aug. 28, cops said.

As they neared Bedford Ave., the assailant turned on her, pushing her to the ground and climbing on top of her.

He choked her with one hand as he tried to expose himself with the other hand. But a 46-year-old man and 39-year-old woman ran over and the man knocked the attacker off the victim, forcing him to flee, police said.

The victim suffered minor injuries but declined medical attention.

Her attacker ran off east on Clarkson Ave.

Cops released surveillance images of the suspect Thursday and are asking the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

He is described as about 5-foot-5 and 180 pounds with a dark complexion, medium build and dreadlocks. He was wearing a green T-shirt, brown pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.