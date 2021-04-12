Good Samaritans stop man from pushing Asian woman onto subway tracks twice

Fortunately the suspect failed both times thanks to the help of good Samaritans who stopped the attacks.

Video Transcript

- The NYPD hate crimes task force is investigating an attempted subway push of an Asian woman. It happened last Wednesday at the Metropolitan Avenue G train stop in East Williamsburg. Police say a man grabbed the victim's arm and tried twice to throw her onto the tracks without saying a word. Several good Samaritans stopped him, and the woman was not injured, but the attacker is still on the loose.

Recommended Stories

  • White guilt doesn’t make black people feel any better, says Shaun Bailey

    “Well-meaning” white people should stop “flagellating” themselves over statues that are linked to Britain’s colonial past, the Tories’ London mayoral candidate has said. Shaun Bailey, who was brought up in a British Jamaican family by his mother in west London, said that more than eight out of 10 black Londoners wanted contentious statues to stay. Mr Bailey told Chopper’s Politics podcast, which you can listen to using the audio player above: “Everybody knows that there is no country in the world whose history is unblemished, but you have to study it warts and all. That's how we learn. “You don't help one black child by removing parts of British history that might be uncomfortable. You learn from them, you value them, you look at them, you move on.” Mr Bailey added: “I think sometimes people who are white, who are really well-meaning, have no colour bias at all, they want to make a gesture, they want to show that they're trying to support their black friends and colleagues and neighbours. “But for me, the way to do that is just to welcome people in, you don't have to flagellate yourself, making yourself guilty for everything doesn't make me feel better. “What makes me feel better is being treated as an equal. I always say to people, I don't want to be tolerated, I don't want racial tolerance, I want acceptance. “I want to be loved. You know, you have to imagine marrying me. When you get to the point where you could quite happily marry me, then you're there.”

  • Mets P Marcus Stroman upset game started with heavy rain, was delayed almost instantly

    The Mets-Marlins game went into a rain delay after just seven pitches on Sunday.

  • Officer stabbed during attempted traffic stop gone awry on Long Island

    The officer underwent emergency surgery for a ruptured artery and is listed in critical condition.

  • A Muslim advocacy group just sued Facebook for failing to remove hate-speech, and it's the latest example of the tech's patchwork polices that fail to crack down on Islamophobia

    Muslim Advocates said it presented Facebook in 2017 with a list of 26 groups that spread anti-Muslim hate, yet 19 of them are still active.

  • A private pilot has offered a free round trip to Austin to a family who were booted off a Southwest Airlines flight, after their toddler couldn't keep his mask on

    Following the incident earlier this month, a Good Samaritan has stepped in to help the Harveys reach their intended destination at no extra cost.

  • Man in hospital with COVID despite being fully vaccinated, wife says

    Laura Eugene's husband is in the hospital fighting for his life. She says they got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine back on March 6. Eugene says on April 1, her husband started to feel sick, and then tested positive for COVID.

  • Pakistani transgender woman finds a niche in tailoring

    As Pakistani transgender woman Jiya measures customers at her tailoring shop in a brand new Karachi market, her eyes gleam with the prospect of a busy Ramadan season and her ambitions to expand. Already, Jiya, 35, who goes by a single name like many trans people in Pakistan, has broken ground by opening a public shop to make clothes for women and transgender women. Many landlords were reluctant to give a shop to a transgender woman, Jiya told Reuters at The Stitch Shop in the southern port city.

  • Border visit illustrates reality of migrant crisis in wrenching detail

    At night, parents with young children march through the brush after crossing the Rio Grande River in the pitch black. By day, unaccompanied kids arrive at shelters, in one instance 17 of 17 testing positive for COVID-19.Driving the news: Axios accompanied a delegation of Republican lawmakers to South Texas last week — followed by a unilateral visit to El Paso — to see in real-time the challenges fueled by a border surge, the effects of actions taken by the previous administration, and the lagging response by the new one.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat we saw: Abandoned flotation devices litter each bank of the Rio Grande between Mission, Texas, and Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico.Smugglers and U.S. border agents peer at each other across the river late at night through night-vision goggles. A bright light pinpoints a smuggler across the Rio Grande River staring back at the delegation and border agents through their own night-vision goggles. Photo: Stef Kight/Axios Just down the road, hundreds of recently arrived migrant parents and children sit in the dirt at a makeshift processing center under the Anzalduas International Bridge in McAllen, Texas. They are penned in with orange safety netting and provided Little Hug fruit barrels and water.On a hot afternoon in El Paso, migrant adults and families are marched in single file back across the bridge into Ciudad Juárez, Mexico — expelled without a chance for asylum under a Trump-era order kept in place by President Biden.Just that morning, a dozen or so single males walked in the opposite direction across the same bridge after spending two years waiting under the so-called Remain in Mexico program. A woman and young boy being expelled to Juarez, Mexico, at the end of a long line of single adults. Photo: Russell Contreras/AxiosBetween the lines: The visit illustrated the complexities of the country’s migrant crisis in heart-wrenching detail — a reality that goes far beyond the political soundbites that are driving the national conversation.In March, the U.S. experienced the highest number of border crossings in 15 years, on top of record numbers of unaccompanied minors.Congressional Democrats had known passing comprehensive immigration reform was a long shot, hoping instead to pass pathways to citizenship for Dreamers and essential workers.Republican opponents have been bolstered by the surge at the border.During the congressional trip, Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee largely spoke to law enforcement officials in South Texas, who underscored the record levels of migration in the area.They heard from overwhelmed and disgruntled border officials in the Rio Grande Valley area, and state troopers who talked about taking down drug smugglers and human traffickers.Brandon Judd, president of a large, conservative Border Patrol union, aggressively criticized President Biden's decision to end President Trump's Remain in Mexico policy — saying he would rather see policy changes than more funding.There is “zero social distancing” inside the temporary holding facility in Donna, Texas, one Rio Grande Valley border official told the members.Pods designed to hold 30 to 50 migrants during the pandemic had 10 times those numbers, according to staffers and members who briefed Axios after their tour inside. Migrant teenage boys receive their initial health screening before entering an already overcrowded Border Patrol center in Donna, Texas. Photo: Stef Kight/AxiosRep. Burgess Owens (R-Utah) described seeing a 7-year-old girl with mental disabilities who had been held for more than two weeks. "She had tears in her eyes the entire time," he told Axios.That same day, all 17 kids who arrived at the Upbring New Hope shelter tested positive for coronavirus, workers said. It's a sign of the added complications in caring for migrants during a pandemic.Each stop provided reinforcement for the talking points of some of President Trump's staunchest defenders in the House, which were repeated on Fox News and Newsmax throughout the trip."Crisis," "chaos" and "catastrophe" were the words of choice."You can't get into your capital, but anybody and everybody can get into your country," Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said during a press conference outside the headquarters for the National Border Patrol Council.Meanwhile, interviews with House Democrats and directors of nonprofits on the front lines in El Paso revealed the human trauma inflicted by U.S. policies — and raised questions about their effectiveness.Several expressed frustration the Biden administration was caught flat-footed by rising border numbers, hasn't ended the rapid expulsion of families to Mexico, and hasn't acknowledged the severity of the situation. Families with small children prepare to board a bus at the temporary outdoor processing site under the Anzalduas International Bridge, which will take them to a local charity to help them reach their final destination. Photo: Stef Kight/Axios “I don't understand why they're not being more transparent,” Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas) told Axios after being asked about the little access provided for media. Axios was not allowed inside U.S. facilities such as the Donna temporary center, ports of entry and a child migrant shelter, despite being invited to join the Republican delegation and requests directly with the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Health and Human Services.Axios was allowed in an emergency shelter in a sports complex in Ciudad Juárez run by the Mexican federal government. It opened Monday after more than a dozen other facilities in the area were beyond capacity. It already held around 170 migrants, mostly women and children.One 34-year-old Salvadoran woman walked up to a reporter with a 2-year-old on her hip.She sobbed as she described in Spanish being placed on a plane, thinking she would soon be reunited with her husband and 11-year-old daughter in Georgia — only to be told she actually was back in Mexico.She received no interview with officials and no explanation as to why she was being expelled. Mexican kids peer into Sunland Park, N.M., from the other side of the border wall. They gave Axios permission to take their photo. Photo: Stef Kight/AxiosLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Inside America's first private terminal for millionaires

    Take a look inside America's first private terminal for the 1 percent. Popular among celebrities and millionaires, the Private Suite at LAX has its own TSA check, 12 luxury suites, and a fleet of BMWs that drive up to the planes.

  • Why Do Dogs Eat Grass?

    If you often spot your dog munching around your yard, you may be wondering why he's so interested. Find out what vets say about this canine habit.

  • No one seems to be happy about the current housing frenzy

    It's a discouraging scene: Bidding wars, soaring prices, and fears that homeownership is becoming out of reach for millions of Americans. We're in a housing frenzy, driven by a massive shortage of inventory — and no one seems to be happy about it.Why it matters: Not all bubbles burst. Real estate, in particular, tends to rise in value much more easily than it falls. Besides, says National Association of Realtors chief economist Lawrence Yun, this "is not a bubble. It is simply lack of supply."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Data: National Association of Realtors; Chart: Axios VisualsBy the numbers: America has a record-low number of homes available for sale — just 1.03 million, according to the latest NAR data. That compares to a peak of more than 4 million at the height of the last housing bubble, in July 2007.The total number of active listings this week is down a record 54% from the same week a year ago, per Realtor.com. That in turn has helped to drive national prices up 17.2% over last year. Almost half of homes now sell within one week of being listed, per Redfin.In Austin, Texas, the median listing price has risen 40% in one year to $520,000. The big picture: Prices are being driven upwards by a combination of factors, including continued low mortgage rates, a pandemic-era construction slowdown, a desire for more space as people work increasingly from home, and a stock market driven increase in money available for downpayment. A rise in financial buyers — large corporations buying up homes to rent them out — is only making the market tighter, and decreasing the number of owner-occupied properties available.What's missing: Unlike the mid-2000s, this time around there's no exuberant culture of condo flipping. While interest rates are low, lending standards are still tight, making it hard to buy a house you can't afford. The good news is that rents have not been rising nearly as fast as prices. They stayed roughly flat during the pandemic, and are now rising at perhaps a 4% pace, Yun says.Homebuyers are the biggest losers. In order to win bidding wars, many of them are being forced to make rushed and risky decisions. Successful bids often need to waive any financing contingency or right to inspect the property. That raises the terrifying prospect of putting down a large downpayment and then not being able to get a mortgage — and/or finding that the house requires hundreds of thousands of dollars in repairs.The worst-case outcome, says Yun, would be if "rates remain low, demand picks up with new jobs, there's no increase in supply, and the only thing that moves is home prices, until people get priced out. That would mean we are creating a divided society of haves and have-nots."The best-case outcome, on the other hand, would be a construction boom accelerated by President Biden's infrastructure plan, which would create more supply and help to stop the rise in prices. The bottom line: Housing prices are likely to remain high and rising for a while yet.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Armed suspect found dead after 10-hour standoff with police at Hawaii hotel - report

    The Kahala Hotel in Honolulu, Hawaii, was placed on lockdown around 6 p.m. Saturday evening and guests told to shelter in place after a man fired a gun, locked himself inside a hotel room and then fired several more shots through the door, TV station KHON2 News reported, citing Honolulu police. "Thankfully the security guard wasn't standing in front of the door," police Captain Brian Lynch told reporters while the standoff was ongoing.

  • 5 Politicians Bankrolled by Huge Companies

    In 2010, the U.S Supreme Court issued its ruling in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission. It said that political donations were a form of political speech, so limiting corporate campaign...

  • Macy's bedding sets are on sale from as low as $19 right now

    Macy's bedding sets are on sale for some of the lowest prices of the season, with three-piece collections available for as low as $18.99—details.

  • Trump curses McConnell's name during rant at Republican donor event

    The former president continued to falsely insist he won last fall's election, perpetuating a narrative that led to the deadly Capitol riot this year.

  • Fantasy no more: Blackmore 1st woman to win Grand National

    A Hollywood fantasy turned into reality on Saturday when Rachael Blackmore became the first female jockey to win Britain's grueling Grand National horse race, breaking down one of the biggest gender barriers in sports. Blackmore is the 20th female jockey to compete in a race that has been a mud-splattered British sporting institution since 1839.

  • MPs could finance a permanent memorial to Prince Philip on parliamentary estate

    MPs and peers could personally finance a permanent memorial to Prince Philip on the parliamentary estate, with Conservative MPs rallying support for the proposal. One idea being discussed is for a memorial to be placed in the cavernous Westminster Hall, which dates back to the 11th century and is the oldest part of the estate. Another is for part of the Palace of Westminster to be renamed after the Duke, such as St Stephen's Entrance, which for many years was the arrival point for visitors. The early backing for a permanent memorial and one that is funded by parliamentarians reflects the high-esteem the Duke was held in by scores of MPs. It is understood Lindsay Hoyle, the House of Commons speaker, is open to proposals and will be monitoring the views of MPs over the coming weeks. Peter Bone, the Conservative MP for Wellingborough, told The Telegraph: "The Duke served the country for such a long period and in such a steadfast way. “Through all the ups and downs he’s always been there at the side of Her Majesty. When you come into ‘the mother of parliaments’ it would be rather nice that a memorial was there.” He added: “I think parliamentarians both in the Commons and the Lords would contribute. I think it’s something the speakers of both houses [of parliament] should look at.” Bob Blackman, joint secretary of the influential 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers, also expressed support for a permanent memorial paid for by MPs and peers. “There certainly should be something in the Palace of Westminster as it is a royal palace,” Mr Blackman told this newspaper. “I think it would be absolutely right that we fund it through an appropriate collection from MPs and peers by voluntary contributions. That would be sensible.” There is precedent for such moves. A stained glass window to celebrate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee unveiled in 2012 was financed by members of the House of Commons and the House of Lords.

  • Prince Charles breaks the royal family's public silence after Prince Philip's death: 'I miss my father enormously'

    The Prince of Wales is the first of Queen and Prince Philip's four children to share a statement after the death of their father.

  • Mom arrested in death of her 3 kids was in custody dispute

    The woman arrested on suspicion of killing her three young children at her Los Angeles apartment had been involved in a custody dispute with their father, according to a newspaper report Sunday. Liliana Carrillo, 30, was arrested Saturday in Tulare County after fleeing the gruesome scene and leading law enforcement officers on a long-distance chase, authorities said. The Los Angeles Times cites family court documents that show Eric Denton sought custody of the children — ages 3, 2 and 6 months — on March 1.

  • Is Hornet LaMelo Ball still Rookie of the Year favorite? We asked voters who’ll decide

    How might Charlotte Hornet LaMelo Ball’s broken wrist affect Rookie of Year vote?