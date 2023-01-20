UPDATE: Good Samaritan's truck stolen along county road

Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office/file illustration

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Brandon Fitzmorris stopped Thursday night to help a motorists whose car was in a ditch along Tippecanoe County Road 1200 South, and ended up having his truck stolen, according to Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office.

Fitzmorris saw the vehicle in the 6500 block of East 1200 South and stopped to help about 7:10 p.m. Thursday, according to the sheriff's office.

As Fitzmorris crawled under the car in the ditch to attach a tow cable, he heard his truck door close and his black Ford F150 start to drive away, according to the sheriff's office.

Fitzmorris tried to stop the thief and was punched several times, according to the sheriff's office. He fell from the moving truck and suffered injuries, including a dislocated shoulder, according to the sheriff's office.

About 3 a.m. Friday, police in Vermillion County, Illinois, chased the truck until the driver abandoned it in a field, fleeing on foot, Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office report indicate.

Police said the 18-year-old suspect has not been located, arrested or charged. The J&C will not publish his name until the man is arrested.

A sidearm that was in Fitzmorris' truck was missing after the suspect fled.

Investigators from Tippecanoe County, Vermillion County, Illinois, and Michigan are attempted to locate the suspect, who is described as about 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office at 765-423-9321 or anonymously call the We Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463.

