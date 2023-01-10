Good Shepherd Hospice nurse wins $5,000 in Gannett's Healthcare Heroes contest in December

Dale Rita Day, right, a registered nurse at Good Shepherd Hospice, won $5,000 in December in Gannett's Healthcare Hero contest. Dr. Kevin T. Barlow, left, owner of Winter Haven Audiology, was the local sponsor of the national contest.

Dale Rita Day, a registered nurse and director of nursing standards at Good Shepherd Hospice, says she's always felt concern for people and "only want the best for them.”

Her colleagues agree, and they nominated her for Gannett's Healthcare Heroes program. In December, Day received a check for $5,000 as a national winner.

“I also realized very early in my career that employees who feel valued and appreciated are more loyal, work harder and will usually do a much better job. I try not to ask anyone to do something I would not be willing to do myself.”

Healthcare Heroes is a national contest to reward exceptional people in health care. Gannett is the parent company of The Ledger, and the contest in the local area was sponsored by Winter Haven Audiology

Day’s nominator said she is steadfast in her duties as a registered nurse and inspiring to those who work or visit Good Shepherd Hospice, an affiliate of Chapters Health Services, in Texas.

Day has been in nursing for 42 years. And after all those years, she hasn’t wavered from what started her on this journey, even during the pandemic years that saw widespread burnout in the nursing ranks.

“It always saddens me when I see much younger nurses deciding to change careers because they are burned out,” Day said. “I think as an industry, there definitely are seasoned nurses out there who have forgotten they were once a new nurse, too. As an older nurse, I believe my legacy to leave behind is through compassion and empathy and to help each nurse I interact with to feel valued and respected and to impart any wisdom that can help them grow. It’s frustrating that nurses are working who don’t have the true compassion for it to be a calling for them."

Day has an idea for what’s missing in the industry and what needs fixing.

“Bring the professionalism back to nursing," she said. "Respect nurses and truly hear them.”

