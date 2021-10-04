Good signs as the economy emerges from the Delta slowdown

Friday brought us a pile of fresh data to pick through for signs of the economy’s rebound from the Delta-induced slowdown.

Why it matters: One important indicator of economic activity surprised to the upside. But continuing supply chain problems and so-so August consumer spending may still put economists’ Q3 growth targets (which have already been revised down) out of reach.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Driving the news: The Institute for Supply Management’s Manufacturing PMI index grew to 61.1 in September, from 59.9, indicating an expansion in the overall economy.

That’s a good sign. Economists had estimated the index would contract slightly, to 59.5.

The big picture: “This gives the overall impression of an economy that's at least stabilizing, if not re-accelerating,” Steve Chiavarone, portfolio manager and equity strategist at Federated Hermes, tells Axios.

He adds that Federated Hermes’ internal reopening index — which tracks activities like office key-card swipes and OpenTable reservation activity — has also been moving higher over the last couple of weeks as new COVID cases decline.

Yes, but: The ISM release showed that employment grew little in the sector, amid stressed transportation networks and slower delivery times.

The intrigue: While ISM overall gave reason for optimism, Friday’s data dump also included consumer spending numbers for August — which, when adjusted for inflation, show a stagnant second quarter for that engine of GDP.

Spending grew 0.8% compared with July, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

But real, inflation-adjusted spending was only up 0.4%. And after a big downward revision for July — to negative 0.5% — the first two months of the third quarter are basically a wash.

“The data make it pretty clear that the third-quarter consumer spending numbers are going to be very disappointing when it comes to GDP,” says Luke Tilley, chief economist at Wilmington Trust.

Our thought bubble: The well-documented supply chain problems are no doubt holding back both consumer spending (not enough goods on the shelves) and manufacturing (there’s still a big order backlog).

The bottom line: "[Friday's] releases were more or less in line with the narrative that the economy and consumer are strong, but the pressures in the supply chain are having a significant, but not game-changing, effect in limiting supply and capping growth,” Matt Peron, director of research at Janus Henderson Investors, wrote in a research note.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free